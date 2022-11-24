T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan – BGR

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.

Not only that, but T-Mobile is ready to offer you 4 iPhone 14s for free with a family unlimited 5G plan that will cost you $25 per line per month or just $100 per month.

The newest iPhones hardly ever get great Black Friday discounts. But if you buy the handset from a carrier or electronics retailer, you might score additional savings.

blogherads.adq.push(function () {

blogherads

.defineSlot( ‘medrec’, ‘gpt-dsk-ros-mid-article-uid0’ )

.setTargeting( ‘pos’, [“mid-article”,”mid-article1″] )

.setSubAdUnitPath(“ros/mid-article”)

.addSize([[300,250],[2,2],[2,4],[4,2]])

;

});

Enter: T-Mobile’s iPhone 14 Black Friday deal. The company announced on Tuesday that it’s bringing back “four lines for $25 per line per month with autopay for unlimited talk, text and data including access to 5G.” The deal is available online at this link starting on November 22nd.

T-Mobile doesn’t say when the sale expires. But, presumably, you have at least until Black Friday, November 25th, to decide.

The carrier said that T-Mobile’s Black Friday price point for unlimited 5G data hasn’t been available since 2020. At the time, it was called “unprecedented” and “taking the gloves off,” the company says.

Moreover, T-Mobile explains that the $100/month iPhone 14 deal will save customers 28.5% compared to AT&T and 16.6% compared to Verizon on similar four-line plans. The deal is good for “people who like good deals and unlimited everything,” according to T-Mobile.

The carrier says it won’t raise the monthly rate, ever, which is also something you’d want to know before you buy. As always, with carrier deals, you will want to check the promo’s fine print before you purchase.

As for the free iPhone 14, you shouldn’t worry about the handset not being an iPhone 14 Pro. I’ve already explained that the iPhone 14 is a dependable flagship. Not only that, but I could have easily gotten the regular model instead of the iPhone 14 Pro.

While we’re at it, the deal will get you up to four 128GB iPhone 14 devices, each worth $800. You can’t change the storage tier.

(function() {

var jwConfig = {

“floating”:true,”playlist”: “https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/playlists/QbumKV1r?semantic=true&backfill=true&search=__CONTEXTUAL__”,

“width”: “100%”,

“aspectratio”: “16:9”,

“mute”: true,

“floating”: true

};

window.pmc_jwplayer(

‘jwplayer_contextual_player_div’,

‘DUtIGm8A’

).setup(jwConfig).whenReady(

function(jwInstance){

window.contextual_player = jwInstance;

}

);

})();

That said, you can read more about T-Mobile’s iPhone 14 Black Friday deal at this link.

blogherads.adq.push(function () {

blogherads

.defineSlot( ‘medrec’, ‘gpt-ros-mid-article2-uid1’ )

.setTargeting( ‘pos’, [“mid-article”,”mid-article2″] )

.setSubAdUnitPath(“ros/mid-article2”)

.addSize([[300,250],[2,4],[4,2]])

;

});

More Apple coverage: Check out the best Apple deals online right now.

Chris Smith has been covering consumer electronics ever since the iPhone revolutionized the industry in 2008. When he’s not writing about the most recent tech news for BGR, he closely follows the events in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and other blockbuster franchises. Outside of work, you’ll catch him streaming almost every new movie and TV show release as soon as it’s available.

BGR’s audience craves our industry-leading insights on the latest in tech and entertainment, as well as our authoritative and expansive reviews.

We guide our loyal readers to some of the best products, latest trends, and most engaging stories with non-stop coverage, available across all major news platforms.

BGR is a part of Penske Media Corporation.

© 2022 BGR Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress VIP

source