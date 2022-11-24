Price drop: Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 dips to $35, lowest price ever – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

A lifetime standalone license to Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 is discounted to $35, with AppleInsider readers gaining early access to the deal this weekend.

AppleInsider readers can exclusively save $214 on the standalone Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license, bringing the cost down to $35. This early Black Friday deal, which is hosted by StackCommerce, marks the lowest price on record from the retailer — beating the previous record low price by a buck.

Microsoft Office for Mac Save 84% on a one-time purchase of Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021. $39.99 at StackCommerce

To take advantage of the discounted price, simply shop through this activation link. No subscription is required, making the offer a great way to score the Office suite of tools without having to manage a monthly plan.

If you’re a Windows user, Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows is also on sale for $35. There’s an option to select between Office for Mac and Office for Windows on the StackCommerce product page.

Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business includes:

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft Teams (Basic only)

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows includes:

Microsoft Office PowerPoint

Microsoft Office Excel

Microsoft Office Word

Microsoft Office Outlook

Microsoft Office Teams

Microsoft Office OneNote

Microsoft Office Publisher

Microsoft Office Access

About the Office for Mac promotion

One-time purchase installed on one Mac for use at home or work

Standalone license for Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Teams & OneNote

Desktop access only (cannot be used on iPad)

Version: 2021

Must redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Office 2021 suites for home are a one-time purchase that includes apps such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for use on a single Mac. Office as a one-time purchase does not include any of the services included in Microsoft 365 (for example, Exchange Online and SharePoint Online).

The $35 price is valid for a limited time only as a part of StackCommerce’s Apple Days sale.

Need help with your purchase? Fill out this support form and StackCommerce’s team will be in touch.

Plus, many early holiday Apple deals

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals going on this week:

