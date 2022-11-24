CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 23: Resurgent Solana re-enters top 10 – CryptoSlate

The global crypto market cap is $ with a 24-hour volume of $. The price of Bitcoin is $16,559.16 and BTC market dominance is %. The price of Ethereum is $1,195.47 and ETH market dominance is %. The best performing cryptoasset sector is Jobs, which gained 12%.

The wMarket Update condenses the most important price movements in the crypto markets over the reporting period, published 07:45 ET on weekdays.

Cover art/illustration via CryptoSlate

The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $1.7 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $830.96 billion, up 0.2% over the reporting period.

Bitcoin’s market cap fell 0.3% to $317.9 billion from $318.7 billion, and Ethereum’s increased 2% to $146.3 billion from $143.4 billion.

The top 10 cryptocurrencies saw a mixed performance. Polygon posted the biggest loss, down 2.2%. However, a resurgent Solana saw 4.5% gains to re-enter the top 10, passing Shiba Inu in the process.

Over the reporting period, the market caps of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) had slight decreases to $65.3 billion and $43.7 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, BinanceUSD (BUSD) remained flat at $22.8 billion.

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin fell 0.2% to trade at $16,562 as of 07:00 ET. As a result, its market dominance fell slightly to 38.3% from 38.4% over the reporting period.

Since the last report, Bitcoin trended higher, peaking at $16,800 on Wednesday evening. However, the resulting downtrend found support at $16,530, with a further dip to $16,490 bought up.

ETH increased by 1.9% over the last 24 hours to trade at $1,195 as of 07:00 ET. As a result, its market dominance grew to 17.6% from 17.3% over the reporting period.

Price action for Ethereum mirrored Bitcoin, but the ETH uptrend extended further to 03:00 (ET) today, recording a peak price over the reporting period of $1,218.

XNO is the day’s biggest gainer, growing 67.1% as of press time to trade at $1.03223. Developer Nanobyte is reportedly working on non-custodial Twitter tipping integration. Its market cap stood at $137.54 million.

ACA is up 28.3% over the reporting period to $0.13290. It is unclear why the Polkadot-based finance protocol pumped. Its market cap stood at $75.91 million.

VGX increased by 24.5% over the last 24 hours to $0.46689 as of press time. CZ reiterated Binance’s intent to acquire Voyager on Bloomberg. Its market cap stood at $130.02 million.

ORBS increased by 22.4% to $0.03194 over the reporting period. The seven-day performance sees the token add 40.6% in value. Its market cap stood at $91.88 million.

VOLT gained 9.8% in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.000001488 as of press time. Its market cap stood at $81.47 million.

WEMIX is the day’s biggest loser sinking 69.7% over the last 24 hours to $0.48199 as of press time. Several Korean exchanges announced delisting the token over concerns including fraudulent circulating supply. Its market cap stood at $117.74 million.

HI fell 7.6% over the last 24 hours to $0.03527 as of press time. The token is down 26.8% over the past 30 days. Its market cap stood at $102.23 million.

TEL decreased by 8.4% over the last 24 hours to $0.00219 as of press time. Despite the drop, TEL is still up 73.9% during the previous 30 days. Its market cap stood at $140.57 million.

BORA recorded a 7% loss over the reporting period to trade at $0.16081 as of press time. Its market cap stood at $149.15 million.

ETHW fell by 5.3% to $3.32524 over the reporting period. The token is down 50.1% over the past 30 days. Its market cap stood at $356.77 million.

Samuel is a strong believer in individual autonomy and personal freedom. He is a relative newcomer to the world of cryptocurrency, having first bought Bitcoin in early 2017, but keen to make up for the lost time.

