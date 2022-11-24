11 TV shows to watch with (or without) loved ones this Thanksgiving – The Washington Post

Sign in

The holidays are upon us, which means we’ll soon be gathering with our families, chosen or biological. That can be a beautiful and/or stressful time for many of us, but television can be both unifier and distraction. Here are some streaming recommendations — ranging from new shows and hidden gems to kid-friendly fare — to get you through the worst and best of times.

Jeremy Allen White (“Shameless”) leads this slow-simmering dramedy about a talented fine-dining chef who returns, amid tragedy, to Chicago to run his family’s beloved but struggling diner. The FX series, from Christopher Storer, also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“Girls”) and Ayo Edebiri and is objectively good enough to make everyone at your Thanksgiving table say “Yes, Chef.” (Streams on FX on Hulu)

This “Rogue One” prequel, which delves into the backstory of Diego Luna’s rebel spy Cassian Andor, is a must for those who are one with the Force, offering a look at the birth of the Rebellion and the darker side of its formation. (Streams on Disney Plus)

If you, say, get your first pumpkin spice latte in September and start decking the halls as soon as the Thanksgiving dishes are done — no judgment — this loose adaptation of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, is probably right up your alley. (Streams on Apple TV Plus)

Remember in 2015 when Adele united families amid political discord? It’s Lizzo’s turn now.

This documentary tracks the meteoric rise of Melissa Jefferson and how she became the twerking, flute-playing pop star we know and love today. (Streams on HBO Max, starting Nov. 24)

Most pirate tales don’t begin with the captain addressing the ship with a reminder that “if someone returns from the raid mentally devastated, we talk it through as a crew.” But this isn’t just any pirate tale — it’s an irreverent and subversive comedy based on Stede Bonnet (played here by Rhys Darby), the so-called gentleman pirate who rejected his aristocratic station for life at sea. Following its release this spring, Out magazine dubbed it the “best queer show on TV right now.” The series, which also features Leslie Jones, Kristen Schaal and Darby’s frequent collaborator Taika Waititi, was recently renewed for a second season. (Streams on HBO Max)

If you need a reminder that the company at your Thanksgiving table could be worse, look no further than Mike White’s dramedy about wealthy vacationers who find that getaways can be more harrowing (and murderous) than life at home. The second season, which premiered last month, follows several couples to the White Lotus resort in Sicily. Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Meghann Fahy and Theo James lead the second installment, along with Jennifer Coolidge, who returns as the well-heeled space cadet Tanya McQuoid (now Tanya McQuoid-Hunt). In a recent review, The Washington Post’s Travis Andrews wrote that despite some meandering, “Season 2 is more tightly plotted and there are enough new ideas, with even the most staid insights heightened by White’s razor-sharp writing, for it to feel fresh.” (Streams on HBO and HBO Max)

This compelling Korean drama, very loosely based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, follows three impoverished sisters (played by Kim Ye-Gyeom, Nam Ji-hyu and Park Ji-hoo) and their unwitting connections to a case involving suspicious deaths and billions in missing South Korean won. (Streams on Netflix; watch with subtitles or a recently-added English dub)

Liz Feldman’s dramedy about the unlikely friendship between Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) comes full circle in its bittersweet final season. (Streams on Netflix)

Rev Run (of Run DMC fame) is our narrator in this remixed version of Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic. (Streams on HBO Max, starting Nov. 25)

Fifteen years after their fairy-tale ending in the big city, Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) head to the suburbs. Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays join (most of) the original cast in this sweet, if perfunctory, sequel. (Streams on Disney Plus)

This new Hulu miniseries plots the start of the famed male dance revue — known for its trademark dress code of cuffs and collars — and how warped ambition led its founder Steve Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) to commit several crimes including a murder-for-hire scheme against his business partner Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett). The eight-episode series also stars Annaleigh Ashford, Nicola Peltz, Juliette Lewis and Andrew Rannells. (Streams on Hulu weekly; first two episodes available as of Tuesday)

