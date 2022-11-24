Bitcoin hasn't found the bottom yet, drop of 40% still to come – Bloomberg analyst warns – Crypto News Flash

The FTX exchange collapse spread like a contagion across the entire crypto space with Bitcoin and other altcoins seeing heavy correction over the last few weeks. As of now, Bitcoin is trading somewhere close to the $16,700 level with a market cap of $321 billion.

However, some market analysts believe that the bottom is still not in! Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone, who’s been bullish about BTC in the past, is setting a new floor price for the crypto. During his recent interview with CryptoBirb, McGlone said that Bitcoin’s heavy breakdown from the support levels was a strong indicator that the BTC price could be heading significantly lower.

He expects the BTC price to drop an additional 40 percent from the current levels. Meaning, the BTC price could sink all the way to $10,000 from here onwards. During his interview, McGlone said:

Initially, when the market broke down that was my indication it’s going to continue to break down because volatility is almost always a great indicator, particularly when you reach an all-time low. When markets breakout from a consolidating range with a good reason, it means it’s going down a lot lower. So that’s why I put out initially that Bitcoin might not reach a plateau until the $10,000-$12,000 area.

In the past reports of Bloomberg Intelligence, McGlone had explained why he believes in the Bitcoin story. Like Gold McGlone believes that Bitcoin shall emerge as a valuable asset class in the future.

He further added that any short-term selling pressure caused by macro events such as the Fed rate hike isn’t a signal for long-term weakness. He said that on a five-year time horizon, institutional players face a greater risk of not allocating to crypto instead of avoiding it. Just like Bitcoin, McGlone is also positive about Ethereum. He said:

Everything is going down this year. This has been the worst year ever for stocks and bonds combined. I mean ever, if you go back 80 years…So to me, the risk is going forward that I think for most major institutions on a five-year basis at least, the risk is not being somewhat allocated to this space.

And I don’t mean the 20,000 highly-speculative cryptos that you can find on CoinMarketCap. I mean the top 10, the top 100, an index that tracks those. So definitely Bitcoin, Ethereum.

Yes, they could drop down, but to me an index that tracks those is just going to continue doing what it’s doing and these types of things often carve that foundation. The key thing to remember right now is the Fed is still pounding hard, all risk assets are going down. Cryptos were the fastest one on the way up and the fastest one on the way down.

