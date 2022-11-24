Disney Vacation Club Exclusive 'Holidays in Hollywood' and 'Bound to Be Bad' Events Coming to Walt Disney World Resort – WDW News Today

DVC Members visiting Walt Disney World Resort will have two new events to choose from soon. “Holidays in Hollywood” is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, while the new event at the Top of the World Lounge is “Bound to Be Bad” (No, we’re not joking. That’s the name.).

The Holidays in Hollywood event is being held in PizzeRizzo at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. “More than just pizza, your festive feast includes delightful dishes inspired by holiday traditions around the world,” reads the official description.

It will take place on December 12 and 22. The price is $159 plus tax for adults and $129 plus tax for youth ages 3-20. It includes park admission and a park pass reservation starting at 4:00 p.m. for each guest. Guests over 21 can enjoy complimentary beer and wine.

This event is only available to members with Membership Extras who are using their DVC membership to stay at a Disney-owned-and-operated resort hotel.

On select Wednesdays from December 7, 2022, through January 25, 2023, the Top of the World Lounge – Villain’s Lair will have “villain superfans deviously decked out in devilish dress.” Desserts and drinks are included.

Check-in begins two hours before the scheduled fireworks at Magic Kingdom. The price is $139 per person plus tax.

Are you a DVC member? Will you attend either of these new events? Let us know in the comments.

Tell Bob Chapek to take this crap with him! Let’s see the options:

Bound to be Bad – Holy Smokes! With a name like that, they’re surely laughing at Blue Card direct buyers paying $139+tax each to miss taking advantage of a rare deluxe bonus, the EEH at MK that evening.

Hollywood Holiday Thing – An even rarer bonus EEH is happening at HS those nights, but let me pay $159+tax each to instead attend…. Pizze#%&rizzo?!

Oh thank you DVC. You sure appreciate your members coming year after year with wheelbarrows of $

I hold a DVC membership through resellers and the benefit of using the Top of the World Lounge has recently (August 2022) been removed for those individuals holding a DVC membership through resellers. It is a shame that those of us who would love to participate have now been excluded.

All times are Eastern (ET)

