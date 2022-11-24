MIUI 14 Update Tracker: Top Features, Rollout Schedule, List of Compatible Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO Mobiles – MySmartPrice

MIUI 14 based on Android 13 is expected to be announced in August.
MIUI 14, the next iteration of Xiaomi’s custom Android skin is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Based on the previous report, MIUI 14 is expected to mark its debut in mid-August. The MIUI 14 will be based on Android 13 and it is expected to bring some of the visual and underhood changes from Google’s latest iteration and also add more custom features, which usually Xiaomi adds with each iteration.
Ahead of the official announcement from Xiaomi, MIUI 14 was leaked in a codebase when the system app was decompiled. More recently, some of the key features of MIUI 14 were leaked, and the update is said to bring a major design overhaul. Lastly, the supported device list was also spotted, revealing all the Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices eligible for the next major update. In this article, we will take a look at all the details about the MIUI 14 update.
MIUI 14 based on Android 13 is expected to be announced on August 16, which is the same day as Xiaomi’s MIUI first version was released back in 2010. However, there is no confirmation on the same yet. Even of Xiaomi announces MIUI 14 in August, the first phone with MIUI 14 will come out only in November which was named “nuwa” and “fuxi” 一 these could be the Xiaomi 13 series devices.
In August, the company is expected to announce all the major features of the next Android skin and eligible devices. We can expect the update to roll out in India starting in November as well along with the global rollout.
Since MIUI 14 is yet to be officially announced, this section is based on the leaks that have emerged a few weeks ahead of the launch.
With MIUI 14, Xiaomi is expected to bring a major revamp in terms of design and UI elements for Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. A report stated that the UI and design of App Vault and MIUI Clock app have been updated. Xiaomi has also added the ability to disable notifications permanently directly from the Notification shade.
The new MIUI update will also be able to recognise text in images within the Gallery app 一 this is similar to the OneUI 5.0 and is available in iOS 15. MIUI will also get a new memories feature in the Gallery app, which will enable the “On this day” feature, which is similar to what we have seen on Google Photos.
The latest leaked code of MIUI 14 revealed that the upcoming operating system would come with some privacy-related features. To start with, MIUI 14 will feature new Anti-fraud protection that will automatically check incoming calls and messages for security risks. Moreover, it will also warn about unreliable application. Apart from this, the new UI will also warn about the forwarded verification code (OTP).
The MIUI 14 also brings a new Android 13 media player, which is a welcome addition. With this, users will be able to control the music right from the widget with ease.
While the below list is not the official one from Xiaomi, these are the devices expected to get the update based on Xiaomi’s update cycle.
Xiaomi is reportedly planning to remove the ads and bloatware from its MIUI user interface with the introduction of MIUI 14. As per a report, the company is planning to completely remove the ads from its MIUI 14. Moreover, the company might also remove bloatware from its user interface. The brand might only include its own applications and Google suite with MIUI 14.
Xiaomi has started rolling out a stable version of the MIUI 14 update in China. The brand has rolled out the Android 13-based update to its Xiaomi 13 series. The update is currently rolled out for Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.
Xiaomi has reportedly rolled out the Android 13-based MIUI 14 update to two of its smartphones. The company has reportedly rolled out MIUI 14 open beta update for Xiaomi 12 and Redmi K50 Gaming. However, it is important to note that the open beta update is currently rolled out in China, and there is no information on whether it will roll out in India for not.
Xiaomi has started rolling out an Android 13-based MIUI update for its Redmi K50 Pro smartphone. The new update comes with version number V13.1.22.8.9.DEV and weighs around 5.4GB in size. As per a report by Xiaomiui, the latest update is currently in the development stages, so it is advisable not to install it as it may contain several bugs and issues.
With the launch expected on August 16, some of the key features of the upcoming MIUI 14 have been leaked along with a bunch of screenshots. The new update will bring a redesigned system app UI and also some new changes to the UI.
The MIUI 14 will start arriving on Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones globally starting later this year. The eligible list of devices was leaked recently. We can expect the official list to be out next month.
