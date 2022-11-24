No, Apple Isn't Planning to Buy Manchester United – MacRumors

Apple is not currently planning to purchase Premier League club Manchester United, according to a source familiar with the matter.



A report earlier today from British tabloid The Daily Star claimed that Apple had expressed an interest in buying Manchester United for around $7 billion, but our source with direct knowledge of the situation said the report is false.

Manchester United has been majority owned by the Glazer family since 2005. The club announced on Tuesday that its board planned to “explore strategic alternatives,” including a potential sale of the club. The news came on the same day that Manchester United announced that star player Cristiano Ronaldo would be leaving the club.

While it has no plans to buy Manchester United, Apple has been pushing into sports content. The company partnered with the MLB to air a weekly “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheader on Apple TV+ during the 2022 regular season, and it will be the exclusive provider of MLS games for the next 10 years. Apple is reportedly also considered a frontrunner for streaming rights to the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package starting next season.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on October 24 released iOS 16.1, delivering iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities, Matter smart home support, and more.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

Expect great deals on a variety of Apple products and third-party accessories as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.

New 14″ and 16″ models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options as the most significant changes.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source