The Number Of Terra and LUNA Classic Investors Buying Bitgert (BRISE) Has Spiked – Analytics Insight

In the last few months, Bitgert (BRISE) has seen a rapid increase in the number of new investors. According to crypto analysts, most of these investors have been coming from big players in the market, with Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) investors being among the investors buying Bitgert.

In fact, the number of Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) investors buying Bitgert in the past few days have been spiking. The reason why these investors are buying this coin is due to the continued plummeting of LUNC and LUNA and the upsurging that Bitgert (BRISE) has been experiencing.

There have also been a lot of Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) holders who are also accumulating Centcex (CENX), a coin that is also associated with Bitgert. Both Bitgert and Centcex have been doing very well in the market. Both coins have been bullish this year when LUNC and LUNA have been plummeting by massive percentages.



This is not the first time that Bitgert (BRISE) and Centcex (CENX) are experiencing massive number of new investors from big players in the market. Throughout this year, Bitgert and Centcex have seen their holders’ count increase exponentially.

However, the last few weeks have seen the likes of Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) investors increase and have been accumulating these coins. The popularity of the Bitgert and Centcex coins is due to the massive potential these coins have to give investors good returns compared to Terra 2.0 and LUNA Classic.

Bitgert (BRISE) has been the most attractive crypto asset. The massive developments that this project is working on and, more so, the mass adoption of the Brise ecosystem is one of the factors making Bitgert stand out in the market. The roadmap V2 remains one of the biggest factor making Bitgert stand out in the market.

Unlike Terra 2.0 and LUNA Classic, Bitgert and Centcex projects are building real utility. This is one of the biggest reasons they have grown super attractive in the market over the last few months.



The number of Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic investors buying Bitgert (BRISE) and Centcex (CENX) is projected to keep rising in the next few weeks. This is because Bitgert and Centcex have massive developments coming up that will increase their adoption. This will make them more profitable, hence becoming more attractive in the next few days.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is solely the author's opinion and not investment advice – it is provided for educational purposes only. By using this, you agree that the information does not constitute any investment or financial instructions. Do conduct your own research and reach out to financial advisors before making any investment decisions.













































© 2022 Analytics Insight.

