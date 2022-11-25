iPhone 14 can be grabbed at an effective price of Rs 49905, here is how the deal works – India Today

By India Today Tech: iPhone 14 is the latest iPhone model from Apple. It has just been a couple of months since Apple launched the iPhone 14 and surprisingly, the smartphone is already available with a massive discount during the Black Friday sales happening across many platforms. If you have been thinking about buying the iPhone 14, this is definitely the right time.

Various platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Imagine, Vijay Sales are offering great discounts on the latest iPhone 14 model. But, the best one is available on the Apple premium reseller Unicore store. On the Unicorn store, interested buyers can purchase the iPhone 14 at an effective price of Rs 49,905. Now, that’s a tempting deal, isn’t it? Let’s take a look at how the deal works.

The iPhone 14 is officially available at a starting price of Rs 79900. Unicorn is offering a 5 per cent instant discount, which is around Rs 3500, and Rs 5000 cashback on shopping using HDFC bank cards. The two offers bring the price of the iPhone 14 down to Rs 71400. Additionally, Unicorn is offering a minimum exchange bonus and store exchange bonus of Rs 15000 and Rs 6000, respectively. After applying all of the offers, interested buyers will be able to grab the latest iPhone 14 model for as low as Rs 49905.

If you are looking to upgrade from your old iPhone, getting the iPhone 14 right now makes total sense, especially at such a lower price tag. However, if you are using the iPhone 13, stick to your phone and wait for the iPhone 15. Now, that’s clearly because the iPhone 14 isn’t a very big upgrade over its predecessor.

The iPhone 14 offers a 6.1-inch liquid retina display and includes a wide notch, unlike the iPhone 14 Po models that come with a Dynamic Island display. On the hardware front, the iPhone 14 is powered by an A16 Bionic chipset coupled with minimum storage of 128GB and was launched with the latest iOS 16 software. In terms of cameras as well, the latest iPhone model is the same as the iPhone 13 with just some tweaks here and there. The battery performance is also more or less the same, but Apple says it has been improved slightly in the latest model when compared to the predecessor.

