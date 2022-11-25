Top 10 trending phones of week 29 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login
Chip 25 July 2022
There was no shortage of movement in our trending chart this week, but the top remained firmly withing the grasp of Nothing’s phone (1).
The start of the pre-order campaign gave the Pixel 6a’s a huge boost in popularity and it snatched second place as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now third for the fourth time in a row.
After spending a few weeks in the lower parts of the chart, the Redmi Note 11 is back in fourth, while the Galaxy A53 consolidated its fifth position.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max follows, placing just ahead of last week’s runner-up – the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. We then have new arrival Redmi K50i taking the eight position.
The iPhone XR kept its ninth position, while the Galaxy A13 came back to the top ten.
With three fresh and returning faces it’s bound to be bad news for a bunch of the members of last week’s top 10. The Xiaomi 12 Lite was the highest placed among them, which combined with the sharp drop of the 12S Ultra makes Xiaomi’s premium series the big loser this week. HMD’s Nokia 5710 XpressAudio and 8210 4G are the other two that failed to make the cut.
See you next week!
