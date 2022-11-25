Disney Advises Locals of Late Night Fireworks at Magic Kingdom, Likely Filming for Holiday Specials – WDW News Today

Walt Disney World announced today that they will be launching late night fireworks for the next three nights.

The update reads:

Tonight through Nov. 14, we will be launching fireworks at Magic Kingdom Park between 11:30 p.m. and approximately 2 a.m. We apologize to our neighbors and Guests for this late-night inconvenience.

We expect that these fireworks will be part of the filming of the “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration” or “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” both coming to ABC this holiday season.

