Disney Advises Locals of Late Night Fireworks at Magic Kingdom, Likely Filming for Holiday Specials – WDW News Today

Walt Disney World announced today that they will be launching late night fireworks for the next three nights.
The update reads:
Tonight through Nov. 14, we will be launching fireworks at Magic Kingdom Park between 11:30 p.m. and approximately 2 a.m. We apologize to our neighbors and Guests for this late-night inconvenience.
We expect that these fireworks will be part of the filming of the “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration” or “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” both coming to ABC this holiday season.
For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Previous
Next
document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
All times are Eastern (ET)
(function() {
window.mc4wp = window.mc4wp || {
listeners: [],
forms: {
on: function(evt, cb) {
window.mc4wp.listeners.push(
{
event : evt,
callback: cb
}
);
}
}
}
})();