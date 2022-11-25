Bitcoin news – live: Price crash continues as crypto ‘stable’ coin UST uncouples from dollar – Yahoo Movies UK

A carefully planned and well-executed refurbishment is virtually guaranteed to add value to any property

Bitcoin is teetering on the precipice of an abyss, according to some crypto market analysts, with its price hitting its lowest level since July 2021.

The cryptocurrency has lost more than 50 per cent of its value over the last six months amid a market-wide downturn that has wiped more than $1.5 trillion from the overall crypto market.

Hovering just above $30,000 on Wednesday morning, some fear it risks even heavier losses if it falls below this key level of support.

Since first rising above this price at the start of 2021, BTC has never fallen below it for any significant amount of time, meaning it will be in unchartered territory if the sell-off continues.

Bitcoin has so far managed to keep just above it, with some hopeful it can stage a similar recovery to last summer, which took it to new record-breaking highs before the end of the year.

You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin, as well as other leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), right here.

Bitcoin price crash caused by ‘wider adversity'

Bitcoin market enters ‘extreme fear'

Crypto market metrics ‘incredibly bullish’ despite price crash

El Salvador ‘buys the dip'

10:25 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea Football Club have announced a new sponsorship agreement with the owners of digital asset platform WhaleFin. The Premier League side will display the logo of the exchange on the sleeves of both men’s and women’s shirts from next season.

Chelsea say their partnership with Amber Group will see them “collaborate on a range of partnership activities which will focus on growing the WhaleFin brand globally”, while highlighting WhaleFin as “an all-in-one platform that serves as a gateway to crypto finance”.

The Blues join a rising number of top-flight clubs in England who have branched out into the world of digital assets and cryptocurrency, after Liverpool launched a range of NFTs last month and Arsenal last year saw their fan token adverts banned for taking advantage of consumers’ inexperience in cryptoassets.

Watford carry the Dogecoin logo as their own shirt sleeve sponsor, while governing body Uefa recently launched a much-criticised partnership with fan token company Socios.com.

08:49 , Andrew Griffin

The crash is continuing. Ethereum is the worst hit – but far from the only digital coin to see dramatic drops this morning.

Read the full story here.

Wednesday 11 May 2022 19:05 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Suicide hotline numbers have been pinned to the top of the popular sub-Reddit for the Terra (LUNA) cryptocurrency, after 98 per cent of its value was wiped virtually overnight.

Members of the forum are reporting losing their life savings, while some retain a sliver of hope that the project can be rescued.

“I should’ve cashed out when it was $100, then I would have been up $25,000,” wrote Reddit user No-Forever.

Another member wrote: “I lost over $450,000, I cannot pay the bank.”

Until recently LUNA was among the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world, with advocates claiming that its potential to transform Web3 could see its value climb even higher.

You can read the full story here:

‘Life savings’ evaporate as major cryptocurrency collapses 98%

Wednesday 11 May 2022 14:58 , Anthony Cuthbertson

After hovering above the $30k mark for most of the past couple of days, bitcoin took another very brief dip below the price point before almost immediately returning back above.

This happened a few times last July, as bitcoin managed to resist the downward momentum and find a strong support level between $28k – $32k. It’s still very precarious for the cryptocurrency, as it continues to teeter above the unknown.

Since rising above $30,000 at the start of 2021, bitcoin has never fallen below it for any significant period of time – though it has bounced off it a few times. The coming hours and days could prove critical as to whether this trend can continue.

Wednesday 11 May 2022 13:57 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Terra’s UST stablecoin, which is meant to be pegged to the price of the US dollar, is now worth less than a third of that, sending shockwaves through the decentralised finance (DeFi) industry and the broader crypto space.

The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) is now seeking to raise $1 billion in order to rescue UST and get it back on parity with the dollar.

According to Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon, LFG is “close to announcing a recovery plan for UST”, though its a complex task for a token controlled by AI algorithms.

The price of Terra (LUNA) has also collapsed, falling by more than 97 per cent over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index.

Wednesday 11 May 2022 12:43 , Anthony Cuthbertson

The number of large holders of bitcoin, known as whales, has reached its lowest level since November 2020.

The trend was spotted by crypto commentator Lark Davis, who shared a graph showing the number of bitcoin whales tracked through data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode.

The drop in the number of whales shows how severe this latest sell-off has been, but is also a good sign that the cryptocurrency is being more evenly distributed among investors and not being hoarded by a small group.

Number of #bitcoin whales just hit an 18 month low! pic.twitter.com/8DhiyvstmC

— Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) May 11, 2022

Wednesday 11 May 2022 11:22 , Anthony Cuthbertson

What caused bitcoin’s price crash and where does it go from here? These are the questions we asked crypto market analysts and experts in order to help decipher what exactly is going on.

The downturn has coincided with a major slump for tech stocks, with some saying cryptocurrencies have become more synced up with traditional markets as they become more accessible to both retail and institutional investors. Others warn that holding the $30k level could be critical for bitcoin’s short- to medium-term prospects.

You can read the full story here:

Why did bitcoin’s price crash and where does it go from here?

Tuesday 10 May 2022 18:39 , Anthony Cuthbertson

MicroStrategy, the world’s biggest corporate investor in bitcoin with holdings of roughly $4 billion at current rates, has so far refused to sell any of its crypto stockpile.

Some of that stash was acquired through bank loans that used the firm’s existing holdings as collatoral, which could lead to complications if the price falls considerably further.

CEO Michael Saylor has shared what the plan is if bitcoin completely implodes, claiming that even if the cryptocurrency’s price falls below $3,562 – 90 per cent down on today’s prices – the company could still survive.

MicroStrategy has a $205M term loan and needs to maintain $410M as collateral. $MSTR has 115,109 BTC that it can pledge. If the price of #BTC falls below $3,562 the company could post some other collateral. See slides 11-12 in Q1 2022 presentation. #HODLhttps://t.co/9WHsIB6Usx

— Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) May 10, 2022

Tuesday 10 May 2022 16:23 , Anthony Cuthbertson

There has already been $1.1 billion liquidations of leading cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours, according to data from Blockworks, but the mass sell-off appears to have subsided.

Bitcoin has so far managed to hold above the $30k level, but only just. After climbing above $32,000, it has since slid back down to $31,000 in the last hour.

When compared to the volatility of recent days, today has so far been relatively calm. But is there more storm still to come?

Tuesday 10 May 2022 13:17 , Anthony Cuthbertson

A popular adage from veteran bitcoin investors during price crashes is “when in doubt, zoom in out.”

Looking at the bigger picture shows that bitcoin is up 250 per cent from May 2020, up 35 per cent since May 2018 and up more than 6,000 per cent since May 2016.

Zooming out even further, a decade ago one bitcoin was worth just $5. That marks an astonishing 600,000 per cent price gain.

Bitcoin HODLer wakes up from an 8 year-old coma.

"Is bitcoin still in a bear market?"

"Yes sir, still dumping from its ATH."

"How bad is it, did we go below $300 per coin?"

"No sir, it's hovering above the $30.000 mark" pic.twitter.com/l6OMmUtSXY

— Vlad "BTCTKVR.com" Costea ⚡️ (@TheVladCostea) May 10, 2022

Tuesday 10 May 2022 12:08 , Anthony Cuthbertson

The scale model of El Salvador’s as-yet unbuilt Bitcoin City, which was shared by President Nayib Bukele overnight, has given some insight into the mega project.

There’s a lot of trees, a lot of landmarks, and even a “beautiful lookout in the volcano”. That volcano is going to be used to not only power the city with geothermal energy, but also provide the energy to mine bitcoin.

The circular city will slope up the side of the Conchagua volcano on the Gulf of Fonseca in the south-east of the Central American country, with construction expected to begin later this year.

You can read the full story here:

Bitcoin City: El Salvador president unveils layout of ‘crypto utopia’

Tuesday 10 May 2022 10:22 , Anthony Cuthbertson

MicroStrategy, the world’s biggest corporate investor in cryptocurrency, revealed earlier this month that it faces a margin call for its $205 million bitcoin-collateralised loan with Silvergate Bank if bitcoin drops to $21,000. We are now just $10,000 away from that point.

If it is hit, MicroStrategy CFO Phong Le expained during the company’s first-quarter earning calls that it would use some of its uncollatoralised BTC holdings to pay it. Either way, it would be a disaster for CEO and co-founder Michael Saylor, who has pledged his reputation on the belief that bitcoin’s price will go up in the long term.

Here’s what he said during the earnings call:

We took out the loan at a 2 per cent LTV; the margin call occurs at 50 per cent LTV. So essentially, bitcoin needs to cut in half, or around $21,000, before we’d have a margin call.

As you can see, we mentioned previously we have quite a bit of uncollateralized bitcoin. So we have more that we could contribute in the case that we have a lot of downward volatility. But again, we’re talking about $21,000 before we get to a point where there needs to be more margin or more collateral contributors. So I think we’re in a pretty comfortable place where we are right now.

Phong Le, CFO of MicroStrategy

Tuesday 10 May 2022 09:17 , Anthony Cuthbertson

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has fallen even further overnight, dropping from 11 to 10.

The market indicator – which analyses data from cryptocurrency exchanges, Google Trends, social media posts and price volatility – is used to measure current market sentiment. For some investors, the metric is also used as a gauge for whether to buy or sell, with ‘extreme fear’ seen as a strong buy signal and ‘extreme greed’ as a signal to sell.

The last time the index was this low was on 8 January, 202, and it has only ever fallen lower four times since it was first established in February 2018. The lowest it has ever fallen is 5, which happened in August 2019, when bitcoin was trading below $10,000.

Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is 10. Extreme Fear

Current price: $29,913 pic.twitter.com/JZFFK2esWY

— Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index (@BitcoinFear) May 10, 2022

Tuesday 10 May 2022 08:07 , Anthony Cuthbertson

This is the third time over the last 12 months – and the first time since last July – that the price of bitcoin has tested the $30,000 level.

Both previous times that BTC fell this low, it managed to use the price point as a platform to bounce back up. Should the downward momentum continue, however, then bitcoin will enter unchartered territory, having never fallen below $30,000 for any sustained amount of time since first rising above it.

In the time it took me to put this chart together, bitcoin already appears to be back on the ascendency, rising above $32,000. Let’s see if it can hold.

Tuesday 10 May 2022 06:55 , Anthony Cuthbertson

The latest bitcoin price crash doesn’t seem to have deterred El Salvador’s plans to build Bitcoin City, set to be built in the shadow of a volcano in the Central American country.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele revealed images of a model of the futuristic city, with construction expected to begin later this year.

#Bitcoin City is coming along beautifully ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A6ay8aAREW

— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) May 9, 2022

Announcing the new city last year, President Bukele said residents would pay no income tax and geothermal energy from the volcano will be used to mine bitcoin.

You can read more about Bitcoin City here:

El Salvador to build crypto-fuelled ‘Bitcoin City’

Tuesday 10 May 2022 06:21 , Anthony Cuthbertson

The price of bitcoin briefly fell below $30,000 overnight, reaching as low as $29,944 before immediately returning above the key resistance level.

The cryptocurrency is once again trading above $31,000, though there appears to be some resistance going in the other direction at $32,000.

The last time bitcoin tested $30,000 back in July 2021, it actually fell even lower before staging a dramatic comeback that saw it rise more than $10,000 over the course of a week.

At such a precarious level, whatever happens today could have major implications for BTC’s future trajectory.

Monday 9 May 2022 21:21 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Bitcoin just shot up by more than $1,000, marking its biggest bounce back throughout the decline of the last 24 hours.

After falling to a low of $30,516 on CoinMarketCap’s price index, BTC returned almost immediately above $31,000 before continuing its surge back above $31,000.

It is only a modest recovery considering all the losses today, but it signals that the expected resistance at the $30,000 level may well be as strong as many had hoped.

Monday 9 May 2022 20:40 , Anthony Cuthbertson

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has just tweeted that his government just “bought the dip”.

The world’s first country to adopt bitcoin as a legal form of tender bought 500 coins at an average USD price of ~$30,744 ($15,372,000), Bukele revealed, marking his country’s 10th purchase of the cryptocurrency.

It is the lowest price El Salvador has ever paid for bitcoin, as well as the most bitcoins ever bought in one go, having never purchased more than 420 at once.

El Salvador just bought the dip! 🇸🇻

500 coins at an average USD price of ~$30,744 🥳#Bitcoin

— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) May 9, 2022

Monday 9 May 2022 19:12 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Bitcoin is getting closer to its next major level of resistance, falling below $32,000 to just $31,277, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index.

Since first breaking above $30,000 at the start of last year, this level has proved a firm platform from which bitcoin has bounced back from. After a flash crash took it briefly below it in July, bitcoin went on a record-breaking price rally that took it to a new all-time high of close to $69,000 in the space of just four months.

A move of less than 5 per cent would take bitcoin back to this level, which is relatively minor by bitcoin’s notoriously volatile standards – it is down 8 per cent just today. If it fails to hold that level, bitcoin will be in unchartered territory, with no historic levels of support for quite a way down. The coming hours and days could prove crucial in determining bitcoin’s longer term trajectory.

Monday 9 May 2022 18:13 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Prominent bitcoin skeptic Peter Schiff believes the current price slide may be far from over.

Having dipped below $33,000, the American stock broker tweeted that the “next stop is $30k”. He added: “If that level fails look out below. Bitcoin will crash below $10k.”

It is not the first time Schiff has predicted a near-absolute capitulation for bitcoin, with his proclamations often coming near the bottom of a cycle. This has led some to use his bearish comments as a buy-signal, with one Redditor writing in response to his comments that it was the “positive signal” they had been waiting for to buy more bitcoin.

Noted bitcoin advocate and investor Anthony Pompliano mocked Schiff’s prediction with his own tweet.

“If a nuclear attack happens, we all may die,” he wrote. “If we don’t die, an asteroid may hit the Earth and kill us. If we don’t die from that, another pandemic could take us out. And if none of that gets us, we just have to wait long enough and then we’ll die for sure.”

Monday 9 May 2022 16:21 , Anthony Cuthbertson

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, who heads the world’s largest corporate investor in bitcoin, has joked that the latest price crash has caused him to lose his job at the software firm.

The company holds more than 120,000 BTC, worth roughly $4 billion at today’s prices, bit despite the dip, Saylor is unlikely to sell any time soon.

He is a vocal advocate for holding the cryptocurrency for the long term. MicroStrategy also acquired its holdings at an average price of just over $30,000 per bitcoin, so technically the company hasn’t actually lost money on its investment.

Monday morning is time to get back to work. #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/JlufLXRT9W

— Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) May 9, 2022

Monday 9 May 2022 15:07 , Anthony Cuthbertson

There seem to be certain recurring themes of bitcoin price crashes – which come around not infrequently – as people try to calm their fellow investors.

One popular chart that is shared encourages people to not look at all-time highs, but rather yearly lows. This shows the progress bitcoin has made over the last decade, with annual price bottoms rising from $4 in 2012 to $25,000 in 2021.

Monday 9 May 2022 14:51 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Despite bitcoin’s recent price slide, some crypto market analysts are remaining positive about the overall outlook for the cryptocurrency.

One metric that investors can take encouragement from is that long-term holders of bitcoin do not appear to be selling their crypto stash. Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at the UK-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, claims that this on-chain metric means bitcoin remains “incredibly bullish”, and suggests a bounce back at the key support level of around $30,000.

Here are his full comments:

Technically, bitcoin’s structure is bearish as lower-lows and lower-highs persist, but bitcoin is now approaching the bottom of the 16-month range. The region near the low of the range, from $28-32k, could be a good region to add to long term holdings from a risk-reward perspective.

On-chain metrics remain incredibly bullish, as the percentage of bitcoin which has not moved in a year is now at an all-time high. Every time a macro bottom has formed in the market previously when this has happened, it has marked a bottom in the crypto market. This shows that the proportion of bitcoin holders who are long-term HODLers is increasing, which is positive as it shows that short-term holders are selling to those with long-term conviction.

Marcus Sotiriou, GlobalBlock

Monday 9 May 2022 14:27 , Anthony Cuthbertson

The latest Crypto Fear & Greed Index shows that the bitcoin market is at just 11 – deep into the “extreme fear” territory.

The index compiles data from crypto exchanges with daily online trends to analyse general market sentiment.

It is currently at the lowest level it has been at all year, which some analysts use as a measure to suggest that bitcoin is currently oversold.

Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is 11 — Extreme Fear

Current price: $34,041 pic.twitter.com/PQK3x6YMok

— Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index (@BitcoinFear) May 9, 2022

Monday 9 May 2022 13:22 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Crypto market analysts have offered us their insights into what is behind the latest price crash for bitcoin.

“The market is caught in the wider adversity of investment markets that are battling to decide where confortable levels are in the wake of interest rate hikes designed to quell soaring inflation around the Western world,” says Simon Peters, from the online trading platform eToro. “The concern now for cryptoasset investors is when the slide will end.”

You can read the full story here.

Bitcoin price crashes to 2022 low amid crypto market collapse

Monday 9 May 2022 13:00 , Anthony Cuthbertson

to The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto market.

Several days of tumbling prices has seen bitcoin fall to a 2022 low on Monday, leaving traders and investors wondering when the sell-off will come to an end.

We’ll have all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market right here.

Global Polyisobutylene Market Global Polyisobutylene Market Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The "Global Polyisobutylene Market by Product (C-PIB, HR-PIB), Molecular Weight (Low, Medium, High), Application (Tires, Lube Additives, Fuel Additives), End-use Industry (Transportation, Industrial, Food), and Region – Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global polyisobutylene market is expected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2022 to USD 4 billion

Credit Suisse predicted a surprise fourth-quarter pre-tax loss of up to $1.6 billion as the beleaguered bank undertakes a radical overhaul, sending stocks tumbling again on Wednesday.

Trends, opportunities and forecast in the commercial aerospace avionics market to 2027 by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, and general aviation), type (communication network and navigation, display system, control system, and radar and surveillance), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Aerospace Avionics Market: Trends, Opportu

Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2027 by application (FRP panels and sheets, FRP gratings and decking, FRP doors and windows, FRP rebar, FRP utility poles, FRP bathtub, FRP cooling towers, FRP swimming pools, FRP ladder and ladder rails, FRP structural shapes, and others), resin (polyester based composites, vinyl ester based composites, epoxy based composites, phenolic based composites, polyurethane based composites and others), fiber (glass fiber composites, carbon fiber com

North American Recycled Plastic Market North American Recycled Plastic Market Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The "North America Recycled Plastic Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Source, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.The North America recycled plastic market is expected to grow from US$ 9,369.99 million in 2021 to US$ 16,889.88 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 20

Road Haulage Association welcome move, but warn thousands of truckers are still left without safe and secure places to park every night.

Summary Medical Devices sector report, “Contact Lenses Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update" provides comprehensive information about the Contact Lenses pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "C

The West End is in the grip of fundamental long-term change

On this week's episode of The Crypto Mile our host Brian McGleenon again meets Ben Armstrong, aka BitBoy Crypto. This time the discussion focuses on the decimated crypto landscape in the wake of the FTX collapse.The influential YouTuber warns investors that now is the time to "get your money off exchanges, there's no question about that".In October The Crypto Mile interviewed Ben about XRP and the state of crypto amidst stern macroeconomic headwinds.It wasn't long after this episode that he declared that FTX founder Sam Bankman Fried does not have the best interests of crypto at heart. He was vilified for his outspoken views.Now that the true nature of Bankman Fried's Bahamian crypto-regime has been exposed and the corpse of the FTX exchange is being inspected at a bankruptcy court in Delaware, we decided to check in again with Ben to get his latest thoughts.

Major players in the food authenticity market are SGS S. A. , Intertek Group Plc. , Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, LGC Science Group Ltd. , Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories Inc.New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Authenticity Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365030/?utm_source=GNW , EMSL Analytical Inc., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, and Genetic ID

Mobile Cloud Backend as a Service is a cloud service paradigm in which creators and developers outsource all the backend parts of a mobile application, leaving them with only the frontend to build and manage.New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" –

Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The "Industrial Protective Footwear Market By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.The global industrial protective footwear market was valued at $4,217.30 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $11,027.00 million by 2031, growing at

A new breed of trainspotters are flocking Britain’s least-used railway stations – and could be inadvertently saving them from closure. The days of trainspotters armed “with a flask of tea and fish paste sandwiches” are fast becoming a thing of the past as they are replaced by tech-savvy social media influencers carrying iPhones and GoPro cameras, industry sources say. But the rise in popularity of trainspotting is causing a headache for Government beancounters trying to balance the books on the

Summary This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in Asthma therapeutics. SynopsisNew York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asthma Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365175/?utm_source=GNW – In 2022, there will be more than 260.6 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Asthma across 16 pharmaceutical markets.- GS

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said postal workers will ‘fight as long as it takes’ and called for the Government to ‘intervene’.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday the European Commission's proposal to put a cap on natural gas prices is not going in the right direction and may even lead to price increases. "Spain considers this proposal can have perverse effects, not gas price reductions but even price increases," Sanchez said during a joint news conference with his Romanian counterpart. After months of infighting within the bloc, the European Commission proposed to cap gas prices at 275 euros ($285) per megawatt-hour ahead of Thursday's meeting of EU energy ministers, where they will discuss emergency measures to alleviate a potential energy crisis ahead of winter.

Global Social Media Advertisement Market Global Social Media Advertisement Market Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The "Social Media Advertisement Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global social media advertisement market is expected to grow from $111.97 billion in 2021 to $130.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The market is expected to grow to $201.36 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth

Global Milking Automation Market Global Milking Automation Market Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The "Milking Automation Market by Offering (Milk Meters, Pulsators, Milk Point Controllers, Milk Clusters, Smart Cameras, Software, Services), Farm Size (Small, Medium, Large), Species (Dairy Cattle, Goat, Sheep), Region – Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global milking automation market size is estimated to be USD 1.0 Billion in 2022

Extra virgin avocado oil is derived by pressing and filtering avocados, yielding a green liquid with a pronounced avocado scent. In the cosmetics and food & beverage industries, virgin avocado oil is utilized.New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" – https://www.report

ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse has made 889 million new shares available to existing investors at 2.52 Swiss francs ($2.67) per share, the bank said on Thursday, confirming the final terms of its 4 billion franc capital hike. The capital increase, which was approved by investors on Wednesday, is intended to fund the embattled bank's turnaround plan, an attempt to recover from the biggest crisis in its 166-year history. The share issue is expected to raise roughly 2.24 billion Swiss francs, Credit Suisse said.

source