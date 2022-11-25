Five useful Microsoft Teams tips and tricks you should try right now – The Indian Express

Microsoft Teams is one of the most popular collaboration apps to manage teams and projects. Bundled as part of Microsoft 365 and Office 365 business and enterprise subscriptions, it is tightly integrated with products like OneDrive, Outlook, OneNote, PowerPoint, Planner and Word to name a few.

Here, we will be listing some useful tips and tricks to enhance your productivity and save time when using Microsoft Teams.

If you find yourself flooded by notifications or simply want to pay attention to a particular chat and don’t want to get disturbed, you might want to customise the notifications alerts for desktop and activity notifications.

To do so, simply click on your profile picture at the top right corner of the app, click on the ‘Notifications’ tab and under ‘Teams and Channels’, select the ‘Custom’ option.

Once done, you will be able to customise notifications for chats, meetings, people and other alerts like tips and prompts according to your preferences.

Microsoft Teams has a live transcription feature that can be used if you happen to miss a meeting or get late. Also, once the meeting recording is ready, users can click on the ellipsis and watch the meeting video in Microsoft Stream.

Once done, tap on the ellipsis that pops up and you see an ‘Update Video Details’ option. Here, click on ‘Video Language’, choose the ‘Autogenerate a caption file’ option and tap update. That’s when will be able to download the entire meeting’s transcription.

While Microsoft Teams is a great collaboration tool if you happen to be in the same company, sometimes you need to work with people outside your organisation. Thankfully, the app comes with a ‘Guest access’ feature which lets you invite users who are not a part of your team or company.

However, to enable the feature, you will have to head over to the Microsoft Teams admin center, go to ‘Org-wide settings’ and select the ‘Guest Access’ option. Here, turn on the ‘Allow guest access in Teams’ toggle and you are good to go.

Apart from inviting guest users, you can also choose to make calls private and customise options like screen sharing mode and toggle video.

Similar to WhatsApp and Telegram, Microsoft Teams also lets users hold a poll. Available only on a personal account, the feature can be found below the box where you type the message.

All you need to do is click on the polls icon (three vertical bars) and on the panel that opens, type the poll questions and enter the answers. The poll allows up to six answers and also lets users select multiple options.

If you are someone who is a part of various channels and teams, you might want to hide certain channels or teams that are not important.

This is where the hide option comes in handy. In order to hide a channel or team, click on the three-dot menu placed on the right of the channel or team name and click on the ‘hide’ option from the menu that pops up.

If you want to unhide a previously hidden team or channel, simply take a look at the list of channels under the team name. At the end of the list, you will find a link that shows how many channels you have hidden at the moment. Click on it to open the hidden channel list. Now, select the channel you want to unhide and click on the ‘Show’ option on the right side.

Those looking to unhide teams will find a similar list at the end of the team’s list. Once you open the list, tap on the team you want to unhide and open the three-dot icon on the right. From there, you will be able to find the ‘Show’ option.

