Binance fires back at Reuters’ money laundering allegations – Cointelegraph

Binance wrote that the allegations made by the media outlet are created by interested parties to “mislead the general public.”

Crypto exchange Binance published a lengthy response to an article published by Reuters that claims that the exchange has been a “hub for hackers, fraudsters and drug traffickers,” saying that there’s at least “$2.35 billion in illicit funds” laundered within the exchange.

In a blog post, Binance addressed the issue and noted that the article’s allegations are not only untrue but are also attempts by certain interested parties to “mislead the general public” by spreading disinformation. Binance wrote:

The exchange also pointed out that traditional finance platforms are more tainted with illicit funds than crypto, which is transparent in nature. Moreover, the exchange cited statistics from the United Nations that 2%–5% of fiat money is associated with illicit activities.

Lastly, within the blog post, Binance published its email correspondence with Reuters. This includes Binance’s complete responses to Reuter’s inquiries before it published the article that criticized Binance.

On Monday, Reuters published a special report claiming that the Binance exchange is involved in money laundering involving illicit funds in the billions. From investment fraud and darknet dealings to weak Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering protections, the media outlet laid down its critique of the exchange.

Back in February, the exchange also faced an investigation from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the exchange’s relationship with market-making firms Sigma Chain AG and Merit Peak, which engage in the buying and selling of digital assets on the Binance.US exchange.

