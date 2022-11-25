GMC Hummer EV prices increasing by $6,250 – Fox News

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV is the brand’s first electric pickup and packed with performance and tech, Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu reports.
Act now to save!
On a very expensive truck.
GMC has announced a price increase for the Hummer EV pickup and upcoming Hummer EV SUV.
Both models will see an increase of $6,250 across their ranges that goes into effect on Saturday, June 18.
The GMC Hummer EV’s starting price ranges from $79,995 to $110,295. (GMC)
The Hummers are currently priced from $79,995 to $110,295, with only the most expensive models expected to be delivered this calendar year.
The GMC HUMMER EV SUV will join the lineup for the 2024 model year. (GMC)
GMC says the adjustment is due to rising costs for commodity parts, technology and logistics.
Tesla also raised the prices of all its vehicles this week from $3,500 to $6,000.
The Hummer EV’s Ultium platform features a battery pack with up to 200 kilowatt-hours of capacity. Twice that of many electric vehicles. (GM)
Electric vehicles have been particularly affected by the ongoing supply chain issues due to the materials needed to produce their battery packs.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The good news for the more than 77,500 people who already have a reservation for a Hummer is that their prices are locked in, and that applies to anyone who places one before June 18.
Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital’s automotive editor.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
GMC Hummer EV prices increasing by $6,250 – Fox News
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.