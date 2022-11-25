How to Watch The Sandman Netflix Series in 2022: Easy Steps – Cloudwards

The long-awaited live action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is finally here. Keep reading to learn how to watch The Sandman, where it will be available and how you can access it online, no matter where you are in the world.

After more than three decades in development hell, a live action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman series of comic books is finally coming to fruition. With the show hot off the press, you might be wondering where and how to watch The Sandman now that it’s finally here.

The series stars Tom Sturridge as Dream (the titular Sandman) and also includes some big names like Gwendoline Christie, Stephen Fry, Patton Oswalt, Mark Hamill, Charles Dance and Boyd Holbrook.

You can easily tune in if you’re in a country where Netflix is available, but if not, you’re going to need a streaming-capable VPN. ExpressVPN is our overall favorite VPN, and a great way to watch The Sandman season one.

You can watch The Sandman on Netflix in any country where the service is available.

The first season of The Sandman releases on Aug. 5, 2022.

The first season of The Sandman contains 10 episodes. More seasons seem likely, but have not been officially picked up by Netflix yet.

The Sandman is produced by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television and distributed by Netflix, with the first season releasing on Aug. 5, 2022.

Like all Netflix Originals, it will be available on the platform everywhere in the world, except for places outside its service area such as China, Russia and Syria. If you’re in one of these areas, you’ll need a VPN to stream The Sandman on Netflix.

According to Neil Gaiman, the first season of the show will adapt the first two trade paperbacks in the Sandman library (Preludes and Nocturnes and The Doll’s House), which contain the first 16 issues of the original comic.

The story follows Dream, an anthropomorphized representation of dreams, after he escapes from a decades-long imprisonment. Dream must then restore order to his kingdom, known as The Dreaming, which has not fared well in his absence.

The story takes place within the larger universe of DC Entertainment properties, with characters like John Constantine and Batman making appearances in early issues.

Gaiman also assured fans that the TV adaptation would try to be as faithful to the comic as possible. However, some alterations were necessary to bring the plot to modern times, as the show is set in 2021 as opposed to 1989, when the original comics’ story is set.

He has also stated that while he’s more involved with The Sandman than he was with the adaptation of American Gods, he’s not taking as active a role as he did during the production of the 2019 adaptation of Good Omens.

Given the prestige of the original Sandman comics, it’s no surprise that the TV series has a star-studded cast. A long list of celebrated actors accompanies the relatively unknown Tom Sturridge and Vivienne Acheampong, who play Dream and Lucienne.

Although Tom Ellis plays the character of Lucifer in the eponymous TV series (check out our guide on how to watch Lucifer), he won’t be reprising the role in The Sandman, with the character being played by Gwendoline Christie instead.

Other notable appearances include Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, Charles Dance as Sir Roderick Burgess, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine (a gender-swapped John Constantine), David Thewlis as Dr. John Dee, and Stephen Fry as Gilbert.

All these big names are joined by three more providing only their voices to the project, namely, Patton Oswalt voicing Matthew the Raven, Mark Hamill voicing Mervyn Pumpkinhead, and Lenny Henry voicing Martin Tenbones. There are a number of other actors slated to appear, so we’ve included a full cast list below.

Although Netflix is available in most of the world, if you’re located in countries like China, Russia or Syria, you’re going to need a VPN to sign up for and access Netflix. Our favorite Netflix-capable VPN is ExpressVPN, which is what we’ll be using in this example.

Go to ExpressVPN’s website, click on “get ExpressVPN” and choose the plan that best suits you. Continue by entering your email address and payment information before completing the purchase.

Once you’ve signed up, click on “products” at the top of the website and choose the platform you’re using, then click on “download app.” Run the installation file that downloads and follow the on-screen instructions.

Launch the ExpressVPN client and select a server in a country where Netflix is available, then click the big power button to connect to it.

If you already have a Netflix account, you can simply open the app or website and log in. If you need to sign up for an account, you’ll need a payment method (such as a gift card or PayPal account) that matches the region you’re trying to sign up in. For example, you’ll need a U.S. credit card to create an account in the U.S.

Once you’re logged in to your Netflix account, all you need to do is search for The Sandman and start streaming.

Below are our top two VPN recommendations for streaming The Sandman. Read on to find out more about the services and how much they cost.

More details about ExpressVPN:

Pros:

Cons:

ExpressVPN is our favorite VPN for unblocking Netflix, as well as for getting around streaming service VPN bans in general. This, combined with its fast speed, makes it an ideal choice for streaming, as you’re unlikely to see much of a slowdown on your connection, which means you won’t be stuck buffering any more than usual.

Besides its excellent streaming capabilities, ExpressVPN also has solid security with several VPN protocols available to choose from. It also undergoes independent audits by security experts and features a no-logs policy. Make sure to check out our full ExpressVPN review for all the ins and outs of the VPN’s security and privacy measures.

The only real downside to ExpressVPN is its price. The 12-month plan is its best value, but it is still relatively expensive compared to other VPNs. However, it’s well worth it for a premium VPN if you have the budget, and you can always avail yourself of the 30-day money-back guarantee if you change your mind.

More details about NordVPN:

Pros:

Cons:

If you’re looking for something more affordable, NordVPN is a great choice. It can access streaming services easily like ExpressVPN and it actually beats ExpressVPN in terms of speed, having the fastest speeds in our recent tests. You’ll also have access to thousands of servers around the world.

NordVPN uses its NordLynx protocol to ensure the best speeds, but it still uses top-notch security to keep you protected while streaming. That said, while NordVPN is easy to use, it can be more difficult to use on mobile. You can read more in our NordVPN review or use the 30-day money-back guarantee to check it out for yourself.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to watch The Sandman completely free (legally, at least), as Netflix doesn’t offer a free trial or money-back guarantee.

That said, there are ways to get access to Netflix at heavily discounted rates, and even for free in certain regions. Check out our guide to free and cheap Netflix for all the options. If you’re on a tight budget, check out our guide on how to watch free movies online.

That’s it for our guide on how and where to watch Sandman on Netflix, regardless of where you are. Luckily, Netflix-produced shows are available almost anywhere in the world. If you’re in one of the few places where they aren’t, a VPN like ExpressVPN will easily get you access to the streaming service.

What did you think of our guide to Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman? Have you used a VPN to access Netflix in an area where it’s available? If so, which VPN did you use? Let us know in the comments below, and as always, thank you for reading.

