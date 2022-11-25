iPhone vs. Samsung smartphones: Which one is best? – Deseret News

The new iPhone 14 smartphones are on display at an Apple Store at The Grove in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Is Samsung better than Apple? Or is Apple better than Samsung?

Most people are set in their ways of being loyal to the Apple iPhone or being loyal to Samsung, but if you don’t yet have a preference for one phone or the other, how can you choose which one is right for you?

Instead of just relying on your instincts to know which phone you will like best, let’s compare the two phone types so you can make an informed decision.

One of the key factors when choosing a smartphone is its design and features. Samsung smartphones have a similar but different design when compared to iPhones. The Apple iPhone design is generally more minimalist and sleek, while Samsung’s phones have more features and customization options.

Apple iPhones tend to have smaller screens than most Samsung phones, but they are thinner and lighter. Samsung’s smartphones tend to have bigger screens but can be bulkier and heavier.

Apple also tends to use the same or similar phone design over and over, while Samsung phone styles seem to evolve with each release.

When you compare iPhone and Samsung operating systems, both are great. It all depends on what you are looking for.

Both Apple and Samsung smartphones use different operating systems — iOS for iPhones and Android for most Samsung smartphones. There are pros and cons to both systems, but overall, one works just as well as the other. It all comes down to what you want out of your software.

Android is more customizable and has more features and complex options, while iOS is more straightforward, easy to use and has a higher level of security.

Most apps are available on either operating system, but more Android apps are available than iOS apps. Some Android apps are unavailable on iOS, while some popular iOS apps are not available on Android. If you are looking to use specific applications on your phone, it would be worth researching to find out if the apps you want to use are available on both devices or not.

Both are great when you compare iPhone to Samsung in regards to the camera. The “better camera” for you depends on what kind of photo-taking features you plan to use.

The camera quality on both iPhone and Samsung smartphones is good, but there are some differences between the two brands. iPhones have better low-light photography, while Samsung smartphones have better zoom functionality.

The focus and video on Apple phones are extremely easy. Open your iPhone camera, and your camera will do the work to get you a good photo. But if you are more into photography and want to control the camera settings, you may be more interested in using the Samsung camera. Samsung phones have more choices for camera modes such as pro photo, pro video, single take, slow motion, food, night mode and more.

One of the main advantages of the iPhone over Samsung smartphones is that their batteries last longer. The iPhone batteries are smaller than Samsung batteries, yet they perform better. Samsung batteries will generally last around 8 hours, which is plenty long for anyone planning on using their phone constantly. But on the other hand, an iPhone can last almost 10.5 hours. Overall, phone companies are making great progress in improving their batteries each year, but according to this battery test, the iPhone battery is still unmatched.

Samsung smartphones are available at various prices, from budget models to high-end models. Apple iPhones are only available at one price point (usually with a high price tag) — although there are often discounts available or trade-in deals from authorized resellers.

What’s better, iPhone or Samsung? If you are looking for a phone that is easy to use, has a good camera, and lasts a long time on a charge, an iPhone may be the right choice for you. If you are looking for more customization options and features with your smartphone, or want a bigger screen, then a Samsung smartphone may be better suited for you.

I hope you found this comparison helpful in your smartphone decision-making process. Good luck choosing the phone that is right for you!

