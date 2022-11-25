Great deal! Samsung Galaxy S22 under Rs. 40000 against Rs. 85999; Get it now – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Want to buy a new phone with exciting and premium features offering great performance? The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is a premium smartphone with elegant design and amazing performance. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone worth Rs. 85999 is currently available with exciting discounts and other offers on Amazon. With the offers on the ecommerce platform, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 can come down to just Rs. 39699. Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S22 price drop on Amazon.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available on Amazon at a discount of 38 percent for Rs. 52999. All you need to do is simply order the phone on Amazon and complete the payment making process. However, if you want some more price cut on the phone, here is what you can do.

Apart from the discount, you can avail exchange and bank offer on the phone. If you have an older phone to exchange, you will be able to save more on the phone. With the help of the exchange offer, you will be able to bring down the price of the phone by up to Rs. 13300. After the discount and the exchange offer the price of the phone can be reduced to up to Rs. 39699. But, it needs to be noted here that the reduction in the price on exchange depends upon the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

Meanwhile, the only bank offer being offered on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

The Galaxy S22 is built like a true flagship and certainly looks nice and modern. Its 120Hz AMOLED display is a joy to behold while its cameras offer a lot of versatility, with great portrait mode photos. Even the battery life is great for a phone of its class. For more details, you can check out the review here.

