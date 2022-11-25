Dash Rallies 15% As Dogecoin 'Relative' Shows Positive Movement – Litecoin (LTC/USD), Dash (DASH/USD), – Benzinga

Home Latest News Dash Rallies 15% As Dogecoin 'Relative' Shows Positive Movement – Litecoin (LTC/USD),...

Dash DASH/USD surged over 15.64% on Wednesday, topping CoinMarketCap’s gainers of the day.
What Happened: At the time of writing, DASH was trading at $43.11, finding support at $34.35. The token was launched as a fork of Litecoin LTC/USD in 2014.
DASH’s rally can be attributed to the LTC price surge. LTC, also known as Dogecoin DOGE/USD ‘relative,’ is gaining massive momentum, spiking 33.07% in the past seven days, trading at $77.19 at the time of writing.
The news that Web3 and VR gaming studio Thirdverse raised $15 million in the latest funding round, which was backed by B Dash Venture (the company behind DASH token), positively impacted the token.
The market capitalization of DASH has increased by 26.94% to $469 million in the past seven days and its 24-hour trading volume has risen by 95.07% to $144 million.

Price Action: DOGE was trading at $0.08257, up 1.93% in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.
