Apple, David Beckham and Dubai: Latest Manchester United takeover round-up – United In Focus – Manchester United FC News

By Sam Preston

Apple, David Beckham and Dubai feature in this round-up of the latest news about a potential Manchester United takeover.

The Daily Star report that Apple are interested in buying United and making them the richest club in world football.

They report that Apple CEO Tim Cook is keen to explore the opportunities owning United could provide – and is looking to organise talks with The Raine Group, the financial advisors appointed to oversee any potential sale.

Apple are apparently willing to pay £5.8 billion to buy United, and have an annual revenue of almost £326 billion.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times report that United legend Beckham is open to talks with any potential serious bidders for the club.

He could form part of an investment consortium to purchase the club and his presence in any potential deal may help get fans on side with the new regime.

Beckham has apparently been approached by ‘various investors’ in the past, but talks never progressed and the Glazers are only now really serious about a sale.

In January 2019, Beckham became the final member of the Class of ’92 to take a stake in Salford City in League 2, and he is one of the co-owners of MLS club Inter Miami.

Club statement on a process to explore strategic options for Manchester United.#MUFC

The Daily Mail claim that the soverign state of Dubai are now considered a serious contender to enter the bidding for United.

They have not yet got involved with football, but could follow Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia who own Manchester City and Newcastle United respectively.

How the prospect of being a state-owned club would go down with United fans is very doubtful, given the various criticisms of City over the years.

It remains to be seen who will get past the posturing stage and actually make a serious bid for United, with the end of the season reportedly a realistic timeframe for a sale to be completed.

