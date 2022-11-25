Tesla (TSLA) Stock Down 12% Amid Elon Musk Twitter Deal Funding Concern – Bloomberg

The economy and markets are “under surveillance”. Bloomberg Surveillance, covering the latest news in finance, economics and investments.
When the world was confronted with the pandemic in 2020, Australia responded hard and fast in what would be, at first, one of the most successful efforts to combat the virus.
US Avian Flu Outbreak Worst on Record With 50 Million Dead Birds
Crypto Crisis Shrinks ETF Assets in Market That Embraced Them
Pakistan Surprises With Steep Rate Hike to Stop Inflation Spiral
Germany’s Economy Was Stronger Than Expected in Third Quarter
Backyard Beef Barbecue Costs Soar, Hurting South Africa’s Poor
Jaguar Land Rover Cuts UK Production on Chip Shortages
Aveva Investors Back Schneider’s $11.9 Billion Takeover
Amitabh Bachchan Wins Court Order for His Personality Rights
Tesla Recalls Thousands of Cars in China on Software, Seat Belts
Macron Says He Hasn’t Received Call or Letter on Finance Probe
EU Set to Resume Talks on Price for Russian Oil Cap Tonight
Can Jedi Mind Tricks Sell a £16 Million Home in London?
Fidelity to Join Mutual Fund-to-ETF Club With $430 Million Flip
Review: A Portrait of An Artist in Venice-winning Doc
Maradona’s World Cup Absence ‘Strange’ for Messi, Argentina
Diversifying? Volatility Matters More Than Size
After the Turkey, a Serving of Cautious Optimism
The Mining Industry Has a Green Image Problem
Professor Behind Effective Altruism on What SBF’s Fall Means
Apple’s Reliance on China Grows Perilous With Chaos in iPhone City
The Robot Tractors Are Coming, Just as Soon as We Crush a Few Bugs
India’s Top Court to Consider Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
China Jails Chinese-Canadian Pop Star Kris Wu for 13 Years on Rape Charges
The UK Car Industry’s Prospects Go From Bad to Worse
Capturing Carbon With Giant Algae Ponds in the Middle of the Desert
Thailand’s Cannabis Industry Clouded as Legal Threats Emerge
A Skyscraper in Jakarta Offers Lessons for Quake-Prone Indonesia
CityLab’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide
Crypto Lender Seeks $1.5 Billion Funding Value Despite FTX Chaos
FTX Invoked by Canada Banks Group in Call for Payment Safeguards
Revisiting the “Magic Money Box” After the FTX Collapse
Thyagaraju Adinarayan and
Esha Dey
Tesla Inc. wiped roughly $126 billion off its valuation Tuesday as the stock fell 12% on investors’ concern that Elon Musk may sell shares to complete his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.
The electric-vehicle maker’s market capitalization is now down more than $275 billion since April 4, when Musk disclosed that he increased his Twitter stake. That’s a drop of roughly 23%. The dollar value of Musk’s 17% stake in Tesla has shrunk by more than $40 billion, almost double the equity portion he pledged in the Twitter transaction.
Tesla (TSLA) Stock Down 12% Amid Elon Musk Twitter Deal Funding Concern – Bloomberg
