Nothing Founder Carl Pei ask users about Nothing OS 1.1.7 feedback, here is what users have to say – The Tech Outlook

Yes, Nothing Founder Carl Pei is conducting Twitter feedback over Nothing OS 1.1.7 Feedback. We should say this is a good way of talking to the real public who can give real feedback. Several users have started commenting on how this update is working out for them

Now supports battery percentage display for AirPods. You can enable it in Settings – Experimental features.

Improvements Updated to October/November Security Patch.

Improved OS fluidity and reduced stutters.

Adjusted the thermal threshold to better balance performance and temperature.

Improved audio quality when recording videos. More accurate battery status.

Bug fixes Resolved an issue causing Whatsapp notifications to be unresponsive in the lock screen.

General bug fixes.

The size of the Update size is 79.72 MB

One user said I like it so far. The perpetual location icon in the status bar is annoying though. Please look into that. Thanks for constantly improving the software. I hope this isn’t a year 1 thing and we continue to get such quality performance updates in years 2 and 3 too.

He further added One other minor annoyance. When a YouTube video is playing in PIP mode (for premium users) and an app, say Twitter, is open and one is scrolling the timeline, there is a frame rate drop. It’s not terrible but it’s pretty noticeable.

Another user posted that The new QS panel method to turn on/off wifi and data is dope

He further added a video on how to access this feature

pic.twitter.com/166NKdTjCk

— Suhith Vasanth (@heysuhith) November 24, 2022

Even though some are happy but there is another section also who didn’t like the update. Here they are

One user said Still app lock bug is present, no new features, and app launching still there is an offset shift in app logo. It was not worth the wait honestly. Could do much better, other things like battery and all, need some time.

Another user posted Didn’t like it. Still having some camera Lagging issue while shooting low light clips. Plus VPN suddenly disconnecting for no reason. Etc….. Many more….

We hope that this way of connecting directly with the consumer is a good way to get feedback and hopefully in the next update all these bugs will be removed.

