All About Shiba Inu: Today's News, Updates, Price, and More – Watcher Guru

Over the past few months, the Shiba Inu [SHIB] network has performed at the very top of its game. The popularity of meme coins, despite the rise in popularity of Bitcoin [BTC], is increasing.

In contrast to other assets, SHIB’s enthusiasm remained strong. Community burning has been a conspicuous example of the Shib Army’s emphasis on their fidelity to the network.

With the soaring popularity of the memecoin, it’s difficult to stay in the loop with all the SHIB news, updates, and everything happening in the ecosystem.

We bring you everything that you need to know about the popular memecoin, including the latest news, updates, price, and more.

According to developer William Volk, there has been a disproportionately large number of players trying to access the Shiba Inu test, which is only now accessible in Vietnam. As per the most recent Shiba Inu news, in order to meet demand, Shiba Inu engineers had to 50-fold the server capacity of Shiba Eternity.

The SHIB team is also in talks to deploy a Shiba Eternity Download Day. Shytoshi Kusama also believes that in the near future, the game can attain over a million downloads.

SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001544, with a 4.3% drop in the last 24 hours. Over the last 7 days, SHIB has gained over 49.5%, overthrowing many major coins.

The dog-themed cryptocurrency this week exhibits strong feelings as investors pour money throughout its complete ecosystem of tokens. Leash, an ecosystem token, rose 54% in value in just 30 days, while Bone soared higher and doubled in value.

The memecoin witnessed considerable burns by a number of Shib Army community. Shib Super Store, which recently joined the list, got rid of a sizable amount of SHIB tokens. The platform, created by game developer Travis Johnson, has been disseminating information about Shib burning, and Johnson’s business has been using Amazon earnings to burn Shiba Inu.

To highlight the latest burn developments, the SHIB store tweeted that the store is already 30% higher than the July numbers.

August 15th numbers are in!

We are staying consistent on Bricks Buster, another $61 day. Amazon is remaining strong having a $14 day yesterday.

Total as of the 15th was $1351, we are on track to beat July numbers by about 30%, which would mark our first uptrend since February! pic.twitter.com/wHDm2Q8YKf

Also, according to the details from Shibburn, a total of 16,214,542 SHIB were burned in the last 24 hours. But comparatively, the SHIB burn rate is 77.28% down in the last 24 hours.

Exclusive to Watcher Guru, ShibaPlay, which ‘burns’ Shiba Inu tokens through its affiliate commissions on Amazon, disclosed that they’re working to develop a SHIB-themed mobile application. The official Shiba Inu team is not participating in the creation of the app because it is a stand-alone initiative.

According to ShibaPlay, the app was only launched in order to “burn” SHIB tokens and reduce their supply in circulation. Additionally, the app will include a number of built-in features to keep users interested in and linked to the token with a dog theme.

A lot of developments and updates are yet to be launched by the SHIB team. Keep track of our website to never miss out on the latest news about SHIB and other cryptocurrencies.

