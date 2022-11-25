See Four GMC Hummer EVs Crab-Dancing In The Street – InsideEVs

The Crab Mode introduced in the GMC Hummer EV is an unusual feature that utilizes four-wheel steering to move a little bit sideways. In theory, it could be handy in tight places.

Here we can take a look at the Crab Mode applied to four Hummer EV simultaneously on a normal road, which looks almost like some kind of dance.

The video was shared by The Fast Lane Truck‘s viewer, who recorded the pre-production prototypes in Moab, Utah.

We guess that the GM’s engineers are utilizing every opportunity to test something, even in traffic.

Both the pickup and SUV versions of the Hummer EV will be equipped with the Crab Mode, so we should already prepare for the fact that once the model is launched on the market, there will be tons of tests of simply fun videos such as this.

The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 is coming in Fall 2021, however, it will take quite some time before we will see more versions (3X in Fall 2022, 2X in Spring 2023 and 2 in 2024):

The SUV version will follow in 2022.

Other electric pickups on the market (each in a slightly different segment/customer group) to be the Rivian R1T (this Summer) and the Tesla Cybertruck. The Lordstown Endurance is expected in September 2021. In mid-2022 we should see the Ford F-150 Electric.

