Can Big Eyes Coin Attract High-Profile Names To Its Platform, Like Elon Musk To Dogecoin and Snoop Dogg To The Sandbox? – Analytics Insight

Tech companies require a decent communicator and the Chief Metaverse

There are a number of APIs which are capable of

The crypto market looks like it is going to end

The article presents the best colleges for artificial intelligence to

Meta’s Cicero might bring some danger for politicians in the

AI is finally living up to the hype that has

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is solely the

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is solely the

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is solely the

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is solely the



High-profile figures help introduce cryptocurrencies to millions of people. Elon Musk is a prolific figure in the cryptocurrency market, posting regularly on Twitter to his 100 million followers and influencing their investment options, particularly with Dogecoin (DOGE).



Snoop Dogg is another high-profile figure in the crypto market, showing his support to the NFT sector and crypto market through the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection and The Sandbox (SAND) platform.

So, can Big Eyes Coin (BIG) attract high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg to its platform? The new meme token has raised $10.3 million in its highly-anticipated presale, showcasing the hype surrounding the cryptocurrency and its potential to attract crypto influencers.



Big Eyes Coin is a platform that exudes sustainability. In today’s world, sustainability is a priority. Our planet is in danger, with global warming and the climate crisis plaguing our environment. Big Eyes Coin looks to improve the condition of our ecosystem, pledging a significant portion of its tokens to ocean conservation efforts.

Although Big Eyes Coin will prioritise sustainability, the platform will also shift wealth into the DeFi ecosystem. It aims to do this through NFT releases, making DeFi more accessible to the crypto community, and releasing merchandise and comic books.

The NFT releases will occur during the third stage of the Big Eyes Coin roadmap and can be utilised as keys to exclusive parties and events on the Big Eyes Coin platform. NFT events will occur with the seasons, giving Big Eyes Coin community members ample time to purchase the NFT that Big Eyes plans to reach the top ten projects.

Want to know more about the new meme token? Check out the video below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDRr9KhHQRw





Dogecoin has seen an extremely volatile month in the cryptocurrency market. The platform saw a significant drop due to the crypto crash. However, Dogecoin has started its recovery. The meme coin giant has increased its market capitalisation by 9.93% in the past twenty-four hours at the time of writing.

The increase could be due to Dogecoin’s potential relationship with Twitter. In January 2022, Elon Musk announced that he would accept Dogecoin as a valid currency for Tesla merchandise transactions.

The same pattern could emerge with Twitter as Elon Musk announced his ownership of the social media giant earlier this month. As Twitter allows users to tip their favourite content creators, Dogecoin could be accepted as one of the valid currencies, potentially resulting in a price rally for the meme coin giant.



The Sandbox has attracted a lot of high-profile figures to its platform throughout its history. The Play-to-Earn (P2E) giant has recently partnered with Kun Agüero for the Qatar World Cup 2022 to activate football fans in the Metaverse, with other NFT collections created for the colossal event.

Snoop Dogg has been an official partner of The Sandbox for quite some time, hosting an NFT collection of the rap star on The Sandbox NFT marketplace. One user reportedly paid $450,000 to be Snoop Dogg’s neighbour in the virtual game, showcasing his impact on the crypto market.

Like Dogecoin, The Sandbox has begun its recovery in the crypto market after the volatile crypto crash. The platform has raised its market capitalisation by 7.55% in the past twenty-four hours at the time of writing. Is this due to the World Cup NFT collection hosted on The Sandbox NFT marketplace?



Dogecoin and The Sandbox have attracted high-profile figures throughout their history for their fun nature and expansive platforms. Big Eyes Coin looks to follow in their footsteps, producing an ecosystem that facilitates growth for the DeFi ecosystem while prioritising sustainability.



With Black Friday fast approaching, Big Eyes Coin is offering 50% bonus tokens for users that use the code ‘BLACKFRIDAY50’ at the checkout during Black Friday!



Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is solely the author’s opinion and not investment advice – it is provided for educational purposes only. By using this, you agree that the information does not constitute any investment or financial instructions. Do conduct your own research and reach out to financial advisors before making any investment decisions.













































Tech companies require a decent communicator and the Chief Metaverse

There are a number of APIs which are capable of

The crypto market looks like it is going to end

Expansion will rapidly scale Deloitte’s Google Cloud capabilities, and involve

A virtual event gathering 2,000 data scientists, engineers and machine

New Delhi – October 13th, 2022: Tech Mahindra, a leading



Reach Us



Get AI newsletter delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services

Designed by Analytics Insight

© 2022 Analytics Insight. All Rights reserved.

Forgot Password? | Sign Up

Already have an account? Login

Enter the username or e-mail you used in your profile. A password reset link will be sent to you by email.

Already have an account? Login

Before you can login, you must active your account with the code sent to your email address. If you did not receive this email, please check your junk/spam folder. Click here to resend the activation email. If you entered an incorrect email address, you will need to re-register with the correct email address.

source