NFT traders alert: Post Elon Musk takeover, Twitter quietly rolls out NFT trading feature – FXStreet

Ekta Mourya

FXStreet Follow Following

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla began his takeover of the social media giant and the platform started testing exciting new NFT features. Twitter rolled out NFT trading integration as a beta test for a select group of users.

Also read: Cardano price: Key ADA dynamics to watch out as Ethereum-killer climbs higher

Elon Musk completed his $41.39 billion acquisition of Twitter and the social media platform rolled out an NFT-trading feature. Twitter announced that it will let users buy, sell and display NFTs directly through tweets in partnership with four key marketplaces: Magic Eden, Rarible, Dapper Labs and Jump.trade.

The integration is called NFT Tweet Tiles and it displays the artwork of an NFT in a panel within a tweet. A button is included, through which users click through to the marketplace listing. Four specific marketplaces are integrated as partners for the beta test. Creator of the Flow blockchain, Sports-focused Jump.trade and top NFT marketplace platforms Rarible and Magic Eden are actively involved in testing the integration.

The marketplaces involved in Elon Musk’s Twitter rollout are hosted on several different blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, Flow, Polygon, Tezos and Immutable X. A Twitter representative told Decrypt that the “feature is currently being tested with select Twitter users across iOS and web.”

Users who are included in the test will see the NFT Tweet Tile integration and unlike popular belief, a premium subscription is not required to use the feature.

Twitter has supported crypto and NFTs since 2021, through the integration of Bitcoin and Ethereum for tipping content creators on the platform and support for verified NFT profile pictures. It is important to note that only Ethereum NFTs are supported as of now by the social media platform.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Bitcoin price is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.

Uniswap price has been following the broader market bullish cues over the last few days sustaining its rise from 48 hours ago. Although the sentiment seems to have shifted slightly, UNI holders can still book profits if the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token climbs to this level.

Cosmos price is producing a countertrend rally after suffering a steep decline throughout the month. If market conditions persist, ATOM could wipe out newly established bullish positions. Key levels have been defined to gauge ATOM’s next potential move.

Cardano price has suffered a vicious downtrend move throughout November. Ss price consolidates, the technicals suggest a bounce occurs while on-chain metrics hint that investors are considering securing profits sooner than later.

BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source