Disney Plus Black Friday Deal: How to get Disney+ for $3 a month – Business Insider

Hulu’s annual Black Friday sale comes with a little extra treat this year. In addition to offering its ad-supported plan for just $2 a month for a full year, you can add Disney Plus for just $3 a month more.

Separately, each service is $8 a month. We’ve crunched the numbers, and this deal will save you about $132 over the course of a year. Considering Hulu raised the price of its ad-supported plan by $1 last month and Disney Plus is set to raise prices in December, this Black Friday deal is your chance to lock in a full year at an impressive rate.

Hulu‘s massive entertainment library includes popular originals, movies, and TV shows. Disney Plus offers ad-free streaming of all your Disney favorites in one spot, from the Toy Story franchise to the new hit She-Hulk series. Disney Plus doesn’t provide a free trial and usually only offers one-month deals, making the Black Friday discount that much sweeter.

You must be a new or eligible returning subscriber to get the Hulu with Disney Plus Black Friday deal. If you qualify, sign up on Hulu’s website by 11:59 PT on November 28.

After signing up for Hulu, you can then navigate to your account page on the Hulu website to activate the Disney Plus add-on for an additional $3 a month. This brings your monthly total for your first year to just $5 a month.

If you don’t cancel, your subscriptions will auto-renew at the regular bundle price after the 12-month period ends. Thereafter, the regular price for the bundle will be $11 a month, but that price could increase without warning. You don’t have to commit to a full year to take advantage of the deal, and you can cancel at any time.

