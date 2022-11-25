Galaxy A series One UI 4.0/4.1 (Android 12) update status [Cont. updated] – PiunikaWeb

New updates are being added at the bottom of this story…

Original story (published on September 04, 2021) follows:

Samsung has been overly quite about its Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update which is currently in the beta testing phase.

While the One UI 4.0 beta is being tested for the Galaxy S21 series devices, the OEM has a vast portfolio of Android 12 eligible devices.

Among them, several devices from the Galaxy A Series which are also part of Samsung’s three Android OS updates program.

This means that some of these devices will get OS updates till Android 14 whereas some new entries may get the same till Android 15. It is, however, unclear which newer entries in the series are eligible for three Android OS updates.

Apart from that, a bunch of Galaxy A Series devices are indeed in line to get the upcoming One UI 4.0 (Android 12) update. So, here’s a list of devices from the series that we believe will get the upcoming OS update:

– Samsung Galaxy A71

– Samsung Galaxy A51

– Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

– Samsung Galaxy A11

– Samsung Galaxy A21

– Samsung Galaxy A21s

– Samsung Galaxy A31

– Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

– Samsung Galaxy A02s

– Samsung Galaxy A02

– Samsung Galaxy A01

– Samsung Galaxy A12

– Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

– Samsung Galaxy A41

– Samsung Galaxy A72

– Samsung Galaxy A52

– Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

– Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

– Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Since Samsung has not yet shared any timeline or feature details for One UI 4.0, it is unclear what the OS update will bring for the Galaxy A Series devices.

However, considering how the OEM has been doing on the software front, the upcoming Android 12-based custom skin is expected to bring many improvements and features.

To recall, reports indicated that Sound Assistant support for DeX on eligible tablets might be added with One UI 4.0 along with redesigned apps, new animations, and much more.

Thus it is safe to assume that the upcoming OS update from Samsung might bring major changes to the eligible Galaxy A Series devices as well.

However, all this is still based on speculation until the OEM shares more details regarding the One UI 4.0 (Android 12) update.

Also, Samsung will first focus on updating its flagship devices to One UI 4.0 (Android 12) before moving on to other eligible devices.



That being said, we will keep tracking the development of One UI 4.0 (Android 12) for the Galaxy A Series devices and will update this story as and when new information emerges.

In the meantime, be sure to keep an eye on our dedicated Samsung Android 12 (One UI 4.0) update tracker to get the latest updates on the topic.



IST 10:21 am: Fido has updated their update tracker to show that the Galaxy A12 is slated to get updated to Android 12 come November 16. How true these claims are remain to be seen.

This is most likely a mistake and as such, should be taken with a pinch of salt. Many thanks to Grim Oak for the tip.

IST 10:14 am: Now Samsung has unveiled its Android 12-based One UI 4 rollout plan. A number of Galaxy A devices are slated to bag this update next year. More on that here.

IST 04:35 pm: New developments indicate that Samsung might have begun testing the One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 for the Galaxy A51 (Indian variant).



A new build (FLU4) was spotted on the CheckFirm app indicating a major release granted that the latest build is EUJ4. Of course, this by no means guarantees that we’ll see the update go live anytime soon.

IST 11:43 am: A YouTube channel named MoboNews has uploaded a video of the Samsung Galaxy A52 running Android 12-based One UI 4.0. This comes as a surprise as Samsung is yet to release an Android 12 update for Galaxy A52 phones.

For now, users of Galaxy A52 can check out the hands-on video, however, the official update will take some time to reach your handset.

IST 11:06 am: Samsung is reportedly rolling out stable Android 12-based One UI 4 to users of the Samsung Galaxy A72.

IST 10:29 am: Samsung is updating the Samsung Galaxy A52 to Android 12-based One UI 4 starting with users in Russia. This can be identified by the build number A525FXXU4BUL8.

IST 04:13 pm: Samsung Galaxy A42 users have now begun receiving the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update. It comes with version A426BXXU3CUL9 and is initially rolling out in Poland.

IST 01:49 pm: Samsung Galaxy A42 5G on Verizon is now getting Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the US.

IST 05:38 pm: Samsung is now rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for the Comcast variants of Galaxy A42 5G in the US.

IST 02:02 pm: Samsung Galaxy A52 is now grabbing the latest Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the UK.

IST 01:06 pm: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is now getting Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in more countries including Italy, Austria, Germany, England.

Moreover, the Galaxy A52 is also receiving the latest update in Canada and Galaxy A72 in India.

12:09 pm (IST): Samsung is now rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for Metro by T-Mobile locked Galaxy A52 5G phones in the US.

11:21 am (IST): The Galaxy A52s is now getting the latest Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in India and some more regions. The new software update bears version number A528BXXU1BUL7.

01:51 pm (IST): Samsung is now expanding its Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update to more regions as Galaxy A52s users in South Africa have reportedly begun receiving this update.

12:36 pm (IST): The Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update is now rolling out for T-Mobile locked Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in the US.

05:58 pm (IST): Thanks to one of our readers, we now know that Samsung Galaxy A52s has begun receiving Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in Egypt.

09:44 am (IST): Samsung is now rolling out the One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 to Galaxy A52 users in Egypt.

06:44 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A52 unlocked models are now receiving the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the US.

10:13 pm (IST): Samsung is now rolling out Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for the unlocked variants of Galaxy A52 in Argentina.

05:23 pm (IST): Samsung released Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for Galaxy A71 users. It can be identified with version number A715FZHU8CVB6 and is currently rolling out in Hong Kong.

05:54 pm (IST): Samsung is directly rolling out the One UI 4.1 update with Android 12 to Galaxy A51 users in India, skipping One UI 4.0.

Note: The rollout hasn’t yet begun, we apologize for the error.

12:56 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is now receiving the Android 12 update in South Korea, most likely with One UI 4.1.

12:50 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A51 4G locked to Verizon is getting Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the US. It can be identified with software version SP1A.210812.016.A515USQU7DVC2 and brings February 2022 patch.

04:27 pm (IST): Samsung released One UI 4.1 update with Android 12 for Galaxy A52s 5G in Europe and Korea. Also, it is rolling out for Galaxy A71 5G in UAE and Korea.

11:47 am (IST): Samsung is now rolling out One UI 4.1 update with Android 12 for Galaxy A52s users in Serbia.

07:43 pm (IST): One UI 4.1 update based on Android 12 is now rolling out for Galaxy A52 users in Bangladesh, Morocco, and the Philippines. Moreover, the update is also released for Galaxy A51 in the Philippines.

11:21 am (IST): Samsung is now rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for Galaxy A32 5G users in Thailand.

03:18 pm (IST): The Android 12-based One UI 4.1 could be coming soon to Galaxy A12 in India. As spotted on CheckFirm, Samsung is internally testing the software for Indian units.

01:48 pm (IST): One UI 4.1 update with Android 12 is now rolling out for the Galaxy A51 users in India.

04:42 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW locked to Verizon has begun receiving the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the US.

03:18 pm (IST): Samsung is now rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for Galaxy A32 5G locked on T-Mobile and Sprint networks in the US.

Moreover, the Galaxy A71 5G locked to US Cellular is also getting Android 12 update with One UI 4.1.

12:56 pm (IST): Samsung has released the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for Galaxy A71 in India and the carrier unlocked Galaxy A42 5G units in the US.

04:25 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A71 users in Germany are now receiving the latest Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update.

05:16 pm (IST): According to the update schedule of Koodo and Telus, Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, and Galaxy A32 users in Canada are expected to receive the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update on May 10.

12:11 pm (IST): Samsung is now rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update to Galaxy A51 units locked to T-Mobile in the US. Moreover, Galaxy A71 users in Canada are also getting this update.

01:26 pm (IST): Samsung has released the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for Galaxy A71 users in Qatar.

06:52 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW locked to Verizon is now receiving the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update in the US.

10:43 am (IST): Samsung Galaxy A32 users are now getting the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update in UAE.



12:19 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A41 users are now receiving the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update in Russia.

10:40 am (IST): Samsung is rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for Galaxy A12 Nacho users in Russia.

10:25 am (IST): Samsung Galaxy A71 4G is now getting Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update in Saudi Arabia.

Thanks for the tip: Shabbeer Ahmad!

05:51 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A32 5G locked to Rogers and Fido networks is expected to receive the Android 12 update with One UI 4.0 on June 7 in Canada.

06:43 pm (IST): According to the update schedule of Fido, the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for Samsung Galaxy A13 users is expected to arrive on June 21 in Canada.

09:31 am (IST): Rogers carrier confirms that the Android 12 update with One UI 4.0 rollout for the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will start on June 21 in Canada.

04:06 pm (IST): Samsung may soon release One UI 4.1 update for Galaxy A01, A11, and Galaxy A21 as these devices have been spotted on WiFi Alliance running Android 12.

10:04 am (IST): Samsung Galaxy A03s is now getting Android 12 update with One UI Core 4.1 in Serbia. It comes with software version A037FXXU1BVFB.

11:54 am (IST): Samsung has released Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for Galaxy A22 5G users in Thailand and Malaysia. Also, the update is live for Galaxy A21s users in Russia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Moreover, Samsung Galaxy A02s users are getting Android 12 update in Russia and Panama. And Galaxy A03s users are receiving it in multiple Asian countries.

07:02 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A21s is getting Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update in Korea.

03:20 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A03s locked to Telus and Fido is expected to receive Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update on August 23 in Canada.

07:17 pm (IST): Samsung has released Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for Galaxy A03 users in Russia and Ukraine.

06:42 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy Tab S7 Lite locked to Rogers are expected to receive Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update on September 07 in Canada.

06:34 pm (IST): Verizon Galaxy A03s users are now getting update to Android 12 with One UI 4.1 in the US. It comes with software version A037USQU2BVH1.

06:41 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite locked to Verizon is now getting Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update in the US.

12:49 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A21 locked on Koodo, Rogers, and Telus is expected to receive Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update on September 20 in Canada.

12:00 pm (IST): Samsung is now rolling out Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for carrier locked Galaxy A21 users in the US.

11:48 am (IST): Samsung has released Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for Galaxy A11 users in Sri Lanka. It comes with firmware version A115FXXU3CVI3.

03:45 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A13 locked to Telus is expeceted to get Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update on Oct 25 in Canada.

Also, Samsung Galaxy A11 is scheduled to get Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update on Oct 25 on Rogers as well.

11:04 am (IST): Samsung Galaxy A11 on Verizon is now getting Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the US.

03:15 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A02s on Xfinity is now getting Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the US.

PiunikaWeb started as purely an investigative tech journalism website with main focus on 'breaking' or 'exclusive' news.

