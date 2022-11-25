Potential Blue Chip Crypto Flasko (FLSK) Gaining Dogecoin (DOGE) and Binance Coin (BNB) Investors | – Bitcoinist

Like other assets, the value of cryptocurrencies tends to rise or fall dramatically and unexpectedly. Therefore, astute investors are always looking for the next promising investment opportunity. With investors moving away from Dogecoin (DOGE) and Binance Coin (BNB), the new alternative platform Flasko is seeing a flood of fresh funding.

In 2021, Dogecoin (DOGE) was one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. Between February 2021 and May 2021, the value of Dogecoin (DOGE) grew by a whopping 1,700%. New digital currencies, such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), have emerged for this core reason. Dogecoin (DOGE), currently, has moved behind an additional decimal point from its all-time high in May. Dogecoin (DOGE) currently costs only $0.085 compared to its high of $0.68. So investors in Dogecoin (DOGE) are cashing out and putting their money into more promising endeavors like Flasko.

Binance Coin (BNB) was hacked, wiping off 200 million Binance Coin (BNB) tokens worth $566 million. This has further dampened investor confidence. In the wake of the recent security breach, the market has punished Binance’s native token Binance Coin (BNB), sending it down to $269.80. CEO Changpeng Zhao of Binance has announced intentions to increase investment to $1 billion this year to downplay the current event.

In 2022, it has already made many high-profile transactions, including a $200 billion bet in Forbes media and a $500 million wager on Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. It is evident that Binance Coin (BNB) is only surviving because of Binance’s support, and Binance Coin (BNB) will plummet rapidly after Binance finally realizes that there is no hope for Binance Coin (BNB).

Since other cryptocurrencies have disappointed investors, Flasko is emerging as a crypto investment with immense potential. Flasko is an upcoming NFT platform that will allow investors to secure their funds in fractional NFTs backed by bottles of expensive wines, champagnes, and whiskeys.

Flasko is a unique initiative and the first of its kind, which is why it garners a lot of attention from crypto investors. Solid Proof has successfully audited Flasko, and the reliability of Flasko is over the roof since liquidity is locked for 33 years for Flasko tokens.

Currently, the presale price of Flasko tokens is only $0.085, which is why this is the best time to invest in Flasko tokens, as experts predict Flasko to increase to the price region of around $2.20 by March 2023.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

