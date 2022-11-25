Nothing Updates Earbud Controls for Smartphones – Phandroid – News for Android

As Nothing prepares to launch its latest Ear Stick earbuds, the company has made some much-welcome tweaks and updates to its native control app, which will allow users to make the most out of their earbuds. The company announced the changes in a recent web post.



Nothing Phone 1 users will be able to access new Ear Stick features and customization controls via the “Device Details” menu on their phones, which can be found via the Quick Settings screen. Users will have to update their phones to Nothing OS 1.1.4 to get the new features, while users with other phones will be able to access the new features through the Nothing X app. The new customization features will also be available for the Nothing Ear 1, the brand’s first-generation wireless earbuds.

With that said, the new settings will include updated equalizer settings, an earbud tracker feature, firmware updates, and a battery level checker, to name a few. For users who already have the Nothing Ear app, a quick update should then change the app into the Nothing X app.

As for the Nothing Ear Stick, the new earbuds will come with up to seven hours of battery on a single charge, which can go up to 29 hours with top-ups from the charging case. One caveat though is that the Ear Stick will lack active noise cancelling, a feature that’s a given on most wireless earbuds these days.

The Nothing Ear Stick will be priced at $99.99 and is currently available for pre-order via Nothing’s website.

Source: Nothing

