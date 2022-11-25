Tesla stock bear surprises with upgrade after $600 billion rout – Yahoo Finance

Tesla stock woes have caught the attention of one noted Wall Street bear on the EV maker.

Citi analyst Itay Michaeli upgraded his rating on Tesla to Neutral from Sell on Wednesday, viewing the company losing more than $600 billion in market cap from November 2021 highs as nearing overdone.

"We believe the year-to-date pullback has balanced out the near-term risk/reward," Michaeli wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst served up several reasons for the valuation-based upgrade.

"(1) With the multiple contracting to ~30x 2023E EPS, we feel that some of the prior baked-in expectations that we didn’t agree with are out of the stock," Michaeli explained. "(2) Though our latest model update leads us to reduce [near term] EPS estimates, we still find ourselves slightly above consensus for Q4-2024E EPS. (3) To be sure, macro/competitive concerns are likely to remain an overhang with capacity rising, but as we’ve previously written, in a hard landing scenario Tesla’s long-term competitive position likely also improves and potentially further enhanced by [the Inflation Reduction Act]."

Michaeli's new price target is $176, up from $141.33 previously. Tesla stock was up 1% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley echoed Michaeli's sentiment, which comes amid ongoing concerns about CEO Elon Musk being distracted by running Twitter.

“There must be some form of sentiment ‘circuit breaker’ around the Twitter situation to calm investor concerns around Tesla,” Jonas wrote in a new note.

In the past month alone, Tesla's stock has shed 20% — compared to a 6.6% rally in the S&P 500.

"This is a very nervous few months ahead for Tesla investors as they remain the ones that have been punched again and again by the Musk Twitter antics and the stock now is deep in the investor penalty box until deliveries hit in early January and we get a better sense of the 2023 delivery/production trajectory," warned Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

Ives — a long-time Tesla bull — removed the stock from the Wedbush best ideas list earlier this month.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Related Quotes

Be thankful that this year hasn't been even worse, for starters.

Analysts signal optimism about Tesla amid a yearlong pullback and concerns about Elon Musk's focus on Twitter.

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the bullish analyst calls on Tesla stock out from Citi and Morgan Stanley.

A big show of confidence by the CEO has investors feeling better about the electric vehicle start-up.

Goldman Sachs’ strategists expect the S&P 500 to drop 10% over the next three months.

George Soros is betting on the auto industry. The billionaire continues to invest in this sector, which is in the process of abandoning gas cars in favor of electric cars, while public policies in Europe in particular, provide incentives towards green vehicles. This can be deduced from the changes he just made in his U.S. equity portfolio in the third quarter.

Be greedy (and lazy) when others are fearful.

The financial super app SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) have been two of the most highly anticipated and most-watched fintech companies to hit the public markets in recent years. Both initially saw fast growth in their respective markets. After going public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2021, SoFi rose to a huge valuation like many tech stocks before falling more than 70% this year amid high inflation and rising interest rates.

Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has seized assets belonging to the local subsidiary of the FTX crypto exchange and its affiliates.

These top stocks sell at reasonable valuations relative to earnings power and are ripe for the picking.

As the year winds toward its close, it’s time once again to engage in the age-old practice of picking out the changes that lie waiting in the year ahead. Wall Street’s stock pros are hardly immune from this; every year, they tag their top picks from the equity markets for the calendar change, and this year is no exception. The analysts are looking ahead toward the post-New Year market landscape, and picking out potential winners for investors to consider. We've opened up the database at TipRanks

Both of these stocks have great long-term prospects and offer an attractive dividend in the meantime.

In this article, we discuss the 12 best Nancy Pelosi stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Nancy Pelosi stocks, go directly to 5 Best Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy Now. The stock trading activities of lawmakers in the United States have always made for interesting case studies. This is […]

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

And Biden has set his sights on the top 1%.

The stock is down 50% from its high last November. In 2008, a 56% decline set the stage for a 270% rally.

In this article, we shall discuss the top green hydrogen companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis of the green hydrogen and clean energy sector in 2022, go directly and see Top 5 Green Hydrogen Companies In The World. According to a report by McKinsey and Company, the combustion of fossil fuels currently […]

Instead, some of its peers abroad continue to grow rapidly, a factor that might lead investors to consider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), or Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) as the new top e-commerce stocks. Also, due to efforts to keep the cost of net revenue down, its $317 million in net income during the period surged 146% year over year.

Despite the fact that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock rose 5.1% last week, insiders who sold US$4.1m…

In this article, we discuss 25 highest-paying monthly dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 10 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks. As high-interest rates and inflation have pulled down the market this year, dividend stocks are gaining a lot of traction […]

source