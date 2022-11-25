Deals: Apple's 10.2-Inch iPad Available for All-Time Low Price of $299 ($30 Off) – MacRumors

Today on Amazon you can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for the record low price of $299.00, down from $329.00. Both the Silver and Space Gray colors are in stock at this price, with delivery estimates set for as soon as August 19.

This is a match of the record low price we previously tracked on the 10.2-inch iPad, and right now only Amazon has the sale. Only the 64GB iPad is on sale this time around, and the Space Gray model is starting to see slight shipping delays, so be sure to visit Amazon soon if you’re interested.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

