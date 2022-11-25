Why Tesla does not include CarPlay and Android Auto support – Not a Tesla App

For everything that Teslas offer, these incredible vehicles are missing something available in nearly every other new automobile — Apple’s CarPlay and Android Auto.
Apple and Google released their vehicle user interfaces back in 2014. Yet, eight years and countless requests later, Tesla still doesn’t support CarPlay or Android Auto.
While Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk has never given an official explanation, there’s plenty of speculation about why the dominant electric vehicle manufacturer does not support these features.
First and foremost, Tesla develops its own software that is miles ahead of traditional car manufacturers.
The huge benefit that other manufacturers gain by integrating CarPlay just isn’t as crucial in a Tesla, which already offers intuitive, responsive software with many features.
Many apps on a phone that would be useful in a vehicle are already available in a Tesla, from navigation, Spotify, phone integration, text messaging, karaoke, to a web browser and more. Although Tesla doesn’t have a robust app store like Apple and Google, it does offer features that cover common use cases.
However, it’s understandable the craving some users may have for CarPlay or Android Auto if Tesla doesn’t support their favorite streaming service, such as Apple Music, SiriusXM or even voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.
Although you’re able to listen to music through Spotify, and TIDAL, watch Netflix and YouTube on the car’s large display through Tesla’s software, there will always be more options and features on a phone, regardless of how many features Tesla includes.
One reason for not integrating CarPlay or Android Auto into Teslas is that these systems would break up the Tesla experience.
CarPlay and Android Auto currently operate in their own, separate experiences. This requires you to first pull up CarPlay and then perform your desired task, such as setting your destination or switching music.
In traditional vehicles, this isn’t much of an issue since CarPlay or Android Auto (AA) usually take over the middle infotainment display. This allows CarPlay or AA to remain on screen, which means that you can just tap the app you want.
However, in a Tesla, software features are very tightly integrated, and the addition of CarPlay/AA would break up the seamless experience Tesla currently offers.
For example, in a Model Y music and navigation are usually both displayed on the vehicle’s screen at the same time, something that is not currently possible with CarPlay.
In addition, if the driver maximizes the music player or launches a different app in a Tesla, then Tesla displays navigation information on the left side of the screen, keeping the driver aware of the next turn.
If the driver receives a text message while driving, the driver can see and hear the message being received, regardless of which app is on screen.
However, since all of CarPlay’s features only work in a CarPlay window, this kind of flexibility and integration isn’t possible.
Incorporating CarPlay or Android Auto duplicates a lot of features Tesla already has and removes the ability for Tesla to deep link apps and features.
For example, in a Tesla you could have the maps, phone, calendar, Spotify and other apps in the vehicle’s launcher, giving you one-tap access to the app
For example, imagine if you had Google Maps open and you wanted to view your backup camera then open Spotify. In a Tesla, you’d tap the camera in the launcher, then tap Spotify. Two taps.
However, if you wanted to perform the same actions with CarPlay, this would take significantly longer. You’d first tap the camera icon in Tesla’s launcher, then tap to go back to CarPlay, but you’d still have to go ‘Home’ on the CarPlay interface, then find Spotify. That’s four taps, assuming Spotify was on the first page of CarPlay’s home screen.
Since CarPlay acts as a secondary experience this will often increase the number of taps to get to certain information.
CarPlay also duplicates many features in a vehicle which results in some confusion since there are multiple apps for the same thing, such as navigation and music.
This issue is only exacerbated in a Tesla since Tesla offers so many of the same features as CarPlay such as maps, messages, phone, calendar, podcasts, etc.
Apple revealed a significantly improved CarPlay experience at the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference. Emily Schubert, Apple’s Senior Manager of Car Experience Engineering, said the company has “been working with automakers to reinvent the in-car experience across all the drivers’ screens.” The redesigned CarPlay appears much more customizable, and it’s said to seamlessly integrate into vehicles instead of having a CarPlay window or taking over the entire screen.
This may be an experience that would suit Teslas much more than Apple’s current offering, however, there’s something else that is likely preventing Tesla from incorporating Apple’s or Google’s auto interface.
Vehicles have traditionally been about getting you to your destination, however, that’s now shifting. No one wants a car that just gets them to their desired location, they want to get there as safely as possible and be entertained on the way.
As this shift continues and we approach an autonomous future, vehicles will be much more about software and their entertainment offerings.
The next generation of car makers will not be decided by how they drive, but by how autonomous they are and what software features they offer.
While many pit Tesla against Volkswagen, Toyota and others, these are merely short-term obstacles for Tesla.
Tesla’s true competitors have yet to emerge, but they’ll be in the form of powerful tech companies such as Apple and Google. Companies that not only have strong design and AI foundations but also have access to a large user base and a dominant platform.
When a manufacturer incorporates CarPlay or Android Auto, they’re giving up a great deal of control to Apple or Google.
They’re not only giving up control though, they’re giving up the opportunity to build a vehicle platform and a loyal user base.
If Tesla added CarPlay and Android Auto to their vehicles, they’d be helping their upcoming competitors by giving them control of a market they already know will decide the next big players – the inside of the automobile.
But there is another solution that may keep Apple users and Tesla happy — the use of AirPlay. This capability enables pairing a phone to an audio device to stream music or podcasts. AirPlay is not available in cars yet, but it would not be much of a leap to include the option with Tesla already equipped with Wi-Fi capabilities. Elon Musk recently left the door open for that development.
In May 2022, Musk responded to a tweet. @JacobB1290H wrote: “The speaker system in Teslas are so good, but we are limited by the quality of Bluetooth. Could we have AirPlay added? It adds the ability for lossless streaming. The hardware necessary is already there.”
Musk responded: “Will discuss this and other improvements with Tesla audio engineering. The new Model S and X sound system is incredible.” His tweet generated 11.6k likes and 440 retweets.
At least one developer has created a workaround to add CarPlay to Teslas. Michal Gapinski developed a solution that allows you to take a Raspberry Pi and connect it to your vehicle to incorporate CarPlay into the vehicle’s browser.
While the solution is great, it does require some tech knowledge to get working. While this gives some users what they want, it puts even more pressure on Tesla to develop a native solution.
During the 2022 Apple event, the company stated that CarPlay is a must-have feature for people who are car shopping. According to Apple, 79 percent of buyers in the United States would only consider a vehicle that is CarPlay-capable. The company also says that CarPlay is already available in 98 percent of cars in the U.S.
These numbers put Tesla and other EV manufacturers such as Rivian in a difficult position. They understand the future of the EV, but at the same time, their users are demanding access to CarPlay and Android Auto.
Subscribe to our newsletter to be the first to know about Tesla’s upcoming features and updates.
Tesla now has 40,000 Supercharger stations worldwide, and more are in the works, including a massive 88-stall facility in a small town in Arizona. @MarcoRPTesla, who has a knack for finding Supercharger plans, tweeted the detailed construction project. The drawings show 20 prefabricated Supercharger units, two trailer-friendly stalls, and four solar canopies.
Quartzsite, Arizona, with a population of 2,413, is the location of the huge Supercharging station. Incredibly, it is being built right across the road from a 36-stall Supercharger. So why is there now one Supercharger for every 20 people in Quartzsite? Interstate 10 runs through the small town, which is at the intersection of U.S. Route 95 and Arizona State Route 95 with I-10.
This location is approximately three and a half hours away from Las Vegas, Nevada, San Diego, California, and Los Angeles, California. It is also two hours from Phoenix, Arizona. Tourism is the main economic driver of the small town.
Tesla recently asked followers of its @TeslaCharging Twitter account to submit locations where Superchargers are needed. This location makes sense with the amount of traffic going through the area. It also has very little precipitation, which means those solar canopies will be powered up by the sun. That is another long-term vision of the company, to have solar and battery packs at Supercharging locations.
Also, the company plans to allow non-Teslas at its Supercharger locations. That alone will increase the demand at hubs like Quartzsite.
It’s hard to believe the Supercharger network was launched in 2012. A decade later, they are turning into a more common sight around the world. According to the company: Superchargers can add up to 200 miles (322 kilometres) of range in just 15 minutes.
In September, 420 Tesla projects were announced, including a 164-stall Supercharger hub on the I-5 corridor located in Coalinga, California. That will be the world’s largest Tesla Supercharger location. But that is nothing compared to reports of the largest EV charging location in the world, located in China’s hi-tech city of Shenzhen. There is an electric taxi charging station with a total of 637 fast chargers.
Subscribe to our newsletter to be the first to know about Tesla’s upcoming features and updates.
The moment many Tesla owners have waited for has arrived: Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who has requested it, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Musk took to his newly acquired social media platform Twitter to announce the news.
“Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option,” writes Musk. “Congrats to [the] Tesla Autopilot/AI team on achieving a major milestone!”
This historic moment comes just days after Tesla began rolling out its latest version of FSD Beta, version 10.69.3.1, which is version 2022.36.20. It includes feature updates like a revamped Energy App, alternate routes, blind spot camera location, and more.
Now, this version is going wide to “anyone in North America who requests it.”
To receive FSD Beta you’ll just need to request it in your vehicle under Controls > Autopilot. There is no longer a minimum safety score to achieve and everyone should receive the beta shortly after requesting it, as long as you’ve bought or subscribed to FSD Beta in the U.S. or Canada.
There are a few requirements for you to receive Tesla’s FSD Beta. Your vehicle will need to have Tesla’s FSD computer, known as hardware 3.0 or above. It also currently requires your vehicle to be on a 2022.36 update or below.
If your vehicle is on one of the 2022.40 updates, then you’ll need to wait until the next beta update since the current beta (v10.69.3.1) is based on 2022.36 and Tesla doesn’t normally allow vehicles to roll back to a previous version.
Some Model S and Model X vehicles may require a camera upgrade before being eligible for FSD Beta.
Tesla’s next FSD Beta, v11, which is still being tested internally may also be released to some external testers starting today. A few days ago Musk confirmed on Twitter that version 11 would be widened “before Thanksgiving.” FSD Beta v11 includes a unified tech stack for city and highway Autopilot use and is expected to go to a wide release sometime next month.
When it comes to FSD Beta updates, Tesla starts distributing to employees first for testing and going wider as they collect data and fix bugs. Then, based on a number of factors, Tesla broadens up distribution to more owners. However, this may soon change when FSD Beta gets incorporated into all Tesla software builds. This may happen with FSD Beta v11.
For owners new to FSD Beta, it’s surely a day a lot of us have been waiting for and a monumental moment for Tesla. However, it doesn’t stop there, it looks like we’ll soon all have access to the next big update, FSD Beta v11.
Subscribe to our newsletter to be the first to know about Tesla’s upcoming features and updates.
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.40.7.
Tesla now has 40,000 Supercharger stations worldwide, and more are in the works, including a massive 88-stall facilit…
The moment many Tesla owners have waited for has arrived: Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in Nor…
As Tesla continues to send out the latest FSD Beta, 10.69.3.1, the next generation of Tesla’s FSD computer will be us…
Tesla has filled the Loot Box back up in the app, which now contains Tesla’s revamped referral program. The reintrodu…
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving program continues to expand with FSD Beta version 10.69.3.1, but the biggest one, version…
After many years of waiting and anticipation, Tesla is finally adding Apple Music to its cars. Aaron Cash shared p…
In an ironic twist, Tesla’s soaring popularity has helped a repair shop that’s been around for over a century. Du…
Tesla has updated its Safety Score feature to version 1.2, which adds late-night driving as a factor, among other thi…
Tesla insurance had been available in 11 states, but today Tesla has added another state to the list. Tesla Insura…
According to a report from Teslarati, Tesla could offer a new entry-level configuration of the Model Y for the 2023 m…
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that the company is getting closer to integrating Valve’s Steam gaming platform into its in-…
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently attended Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum focused primarily on the diversification of th…
There’s an article in “The Drive” that’s been repeated in other media. Here’s a link if you want to read the …
The Jeda 256GB SSD drive custom-made for Teslas. Get $20 off with promo: NotATeslaApp
Did you know that you can adjust the height the trunk opens? If you have a Tesla with a powered trunk you can adjust…
A drop-down menu is added to the “About Your Tesla” menu, which allows one to choose any version of the car that has eve…
Tesla has filled the Loot Box back up in the app, which now contains Tesla’s revamped referral program. The reintrodu…
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving program continues to expand with FSD Beta version 10.69.3.1, but the biggest one, version…
After many years of waiting and anticipation, Tesla is finally adding Apple Music to its cars. Aaron Cash shared p…
In an ironic twist, Tesla’s soaring popularity has helped a repair shop that’s been around for over a century. Du…
Tesla has updated its Safety Score feature to version 1.2, which adds late-night driving as a factor, among other thi…
Tesla insurance had been available in 11 states, but today Tesla has added another state to the list. Tesla Insura…
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!
DIMO is building a web3, user-owned network dedicated to supporting the next generation of mobility infrastructure. As a user, you can start today by accessing the best connected vehicle experience via the DIMO Mobile App. It works for nearly any vehicle and across any OEM; users are in control of their data and their DIMO wallet is a conduit to other apps and services, saving time and money. Learn more
Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.
Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.
Tesla now has 40,000 Supercharger stations worldwide, and more are in the works, including a massive 88-stall facilit…
The moment many Tesla owners have waited for has arrived: Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in Nor…
As Tesla continues to send out the latest FSD Beta, 10.69.3.1, the next generation of Tesla’s FSD computer will be us…
Tesla has filled the Loot Box back up in the app, which now contains Tesla’s revamped referral program. The reintrodu…
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving program continues to expand with FSD Beta version 10.69.3.1, but the biggest one, version…
After many years of waiting and anticipation, Tesla is finally adding Apple Music to its cars. Aaron Cash shared p…
In an ironic twist, Tesla’s soaring popularity has helped a repair shop that’s been around for over a century. Du…
Tesla has updated its Safety Score feature to version 1.2, which adds late-night driving as a factor, among other thi…
Tesla insurance had been available in 11 states, but today Tesla has added another state to the list. Tesla Insura…
According to a report from Teslarati, Tesla could offer a new entry-level configuration of the Model Y for the 2023 m…
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.40.7.
After many years of waiting and anticipation, Tesla is finally adding Apple Music to its cars. Aaron Cash shared p…
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
CAUTION: Please do your own research when it comes to best tires for your location. How to know what Tires you have o…
In May, CNBC aired an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage where Jay Leno not only had a chance to take a close look at the…
How to Charge Charging is easy for anyone who has a garage or carport with electric service. I’ve been driving elect…
Teslas offer numerous easter eggs. While most of them are fun to try, Santa Mode is easily one of the most popular and …
10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Why Tesla does not include CarPlay and Android Auto support – Not a Tesla App
For everything that Teslas offer, these incredible vehicles are missing something available in nearly every other new automobile — Apple’s CarPlay and Android Auto.