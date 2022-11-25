Google's Heads Need to Make It Count – The Wall Street Journal

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/googles-heads-need-to-make-it-count-11668572428

Listen to article

(3 minutes)

Even today, Google has no problem making .css-1h1us5y-StyledLink{color:var(–interactive-text-color);-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;}.css-1h1us5y-StyledLink:hover{-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}plenty of money. But the fact that it is getting a little harder is still painful.

The internet giant’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., generated operating income of $78.6 billion for the trailing 12-month period ended September—the third-highest among S&P 500 companies over that span, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. But margins have taken a hit as a big jump in costs has run headlong into a broad-based slowdown in online advertising. The operating margin for the third quarter came in at 24.8%—a drop of nearly 8 percentage points from a year earlier, as the company added 12,765 workers to its rolls in the most recent period.

Continue reading your article with

a WSJ membership

Already a member? .css-16c7pto-SnippetSignInLink{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;cursor:pointer;}Sign In

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Dow Jones Products

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Copyright © 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

source