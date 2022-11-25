Amazon app quiz August 31, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize | Mint – Mint

Amazon app quiz has five questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. Participants must answer all questions correctly.

Amazon app quiz- for August 31, 2022 is now live. Available on the mobile app under Funzone, the quiz is giving the participants a chance to win ₹2,500 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. Those interested can participate in the quiz only on the mobile app.

Amazon’s daily quiz consists of five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.

Here are questions of today’s Amazon app quiz with their correct answers

Question 1 – William Ruto has recently been elected as the President of which country?

Answer – Kenya

Question 2 – Which of these bowlers has been ruled out from the upcoming Asia Cup due to injury?

Answer – Shaheen Shah Afridi

Question 3 – Beast’ is a 2022 American survival thriller film starring which of these actors in the lead role?

Answer – Idris Elba

Question 4 – How many natural satellites does this planet have?

Answer – 2

Question 5 – This is an up close view of which fruit?

Answer – Dragon fruit

How to play Amazon app quiz

As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

– Open Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

– Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

– Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

– Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.

