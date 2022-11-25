Android 13 update teased for Nothing Phone 1 on Twitter! Don’t expect big changes yet – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

The Nothing Phone 1 has been at the center of hype ever since its launch in August and throughout the months, there have been several instances where the Phone 1 has stayed in limelight. Nothing has been quick to update the device with fixes and new features, but its update to Android 13 has been highly anticipated by buyers and fans. Now, Nothing Founder Carl Pei has taken to Twitter to announce the arrival of Android 13 soon.

A few months ago, Nothing had been saying widely that it intends to release Android 13 in beta for users of the Phone 1 by the end of 2022, and a full stable release of the Android 13 update is expected by early 2023. At the time, it wasn’t hinted whether Nothing would update the interface with this Android OS update. Carl Pei has now given the answers to most of it.

A screenshot of the “About Device” page has been shared on social media, suggesting that the Android 13 update for the Phone 1 will release soon. The update is likely to come with just the Android 13 features under the Nothing OS 1 skin, and there is less likely to be a Nothing OS 2 release happening anytime soon. This hints at a Nothing OS 2 skin expected to be announced by the time Nothing plans to release the next iteration of the Phone 1.

The Nothing Phone 1 has been a few months old now and still remains one of the most desirable midrange Android smartphones. One of the most desirable bits of the Phone 1 is its Glyph light interface and a transparent rear design. The phone also offers a solid 6.5-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. The Snapdragon 778G+ chip is plenty capable enough to run most tasks easily and even manage casual gaming. The dual 50MP rear cameras are good for the price segment and the battery life on this phone is impressive as well.

Nothing was recently in the news for successfully ending all of its Nothing Ear 1 stock in India. The Ear 1 is no more available and the only earbuds Nothing sells at the moment is the Ear Stick, which retails at a price of Rs. 8499.



