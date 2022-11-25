Samsung Galaxy S23 to borrow BIGGEST feature from iPhone 14! – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

The iPhone 14 made headlines with its satellite connectivity feature and now Samsung wants to copy it. The Galaxy S23 is expected to bring minor changes over the Galaxy S22 series but Samsung could help itself with the biggest feature Apple advertised proudly at the September 2022 event. The Galaxy S23 is now rumoured to feature satellite connectivity for SOS purposes. No official details on the feature yet but the report from ET News suggests otherwise.

The report from the publication suggests that Samsung is working with iridium to bring satellite communication to the Galaxy S23 series. Iridium is a constellation of low-Earth satellites with 66 different nodes across the globe, offering voice and data services. The Galaxy S23 series will make use of this network to offer global satellite connectivity.

It is said that Samsung has been working on the feature for the last two years, trying to shrink the antenna size into the body of a conventional smartphone. With the Iridium network, Samsung will be able to let users send text messages and small image files, something which the iPhone 14 series can’t do.

Weirdly, the satellite connectivity feature is said to be not available to Samsung’s home country in Korea, given that the small country is well covered with a 5G network. However, in larger countries like the US and Russia where mobile network coverage isn’t available across every expanse in these territories.

Other than satellite connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is also rumoured to bring a couple of changes. The chipset of choice is going to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 but rumours suggest a higher clocked version of the same for these premium Samsung devices. These chips will have higher clocked CPU and GPU to offer better overall performance. The non Ultra models are expected to get a new design theme inspired by the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will only see minor refinements in terms of overall design.

Additionally, Samsung is also expected to use a new 200MP main rear camera sensor on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, thereby improving the overall image quality.

