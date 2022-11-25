17 Best NFTs to Buy in September 2022 – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

Over the past couple of years, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have become an asset class to be reckoned with. However, finding the best NFT to buy can be rather difficult.

Throughout this article, we’ll be taking a look at 17 of the best NFTs to buy, discussing how to find the best NFTs to invest in, and providing a detailed guide covering how to buy our top pick. Let’s get started.

Below, we’ve provided a quick overview of the best NFT to buy as well as 17 other projects that offer almost as much upside potential.

Looking to make money with NFTs in 2022? It’s time to dive into the detailed reviews of each of these innovative NFT projects.

RobotEra (TARO) is an innovative and newly launched NFT project building a large, explorable metaverse world that enables players to build a large variety of different play-to-earn experiences. The project has made a big splash since its November 2022 release, attracting fans of projects like The Sandbox.

One of the biggest draws to RobotEra is its intriguing use of NFTs. Players can purchase NFT avatars that act as a digital identity within the game world, also allowing the holder to attain NFT-based land called continents. On these land plots, players can mine for resources to create NFT-based robot companions that can be sold on the in-built NFT marketplace.

Additionally, players can use RobotEra’s wide variety of tools to build breathtaking structures on tokenized plots of land. This enables creatives to craft experiences or buildings that can then be monetized in-game or sold as an NFT on the RobotEra marketplace. Check out the RobotEra whitepaper to learn more.

For any investor interested in RobotEra, we’ve also included a detailed video by respected creator Jacob Crypto Bury that covers the project’s ins and outs

While RobotEra is a great upcoming NFT, the project also utilizes TARO, an ERC-based token with a total supply of 1.8 billion to provide players with governance capabilities. Holders can pledge tokens to become a manager, having their voices heard when it comes to RobotEra’s development. Furthermore, TARO can be staked to earn crypto rewards.

RobotEra is currently in the first stage of its presale with TARO tokens being available for $0.020. During the second stage, this figure will jump to $0.025, before culminating at $0.032 during the third. After the presale concludes, 10% of presale tokens will be initially unlocked, with a further 10% unlocking each month thereafter.

RobotEra is likely the best NFT to buy in 2022. The project will resonate with fans of The Sandbox and Decentraland, while also engaging the wider crypto audience through its multitude of earning opportunities. Check out the RobotEra presale now to stock up on tokens while prices remain at a comparative discount. Join the RobotEra Telegram to stay updated.

IMPT is our second pick for the best NFT project to buy because it is one of the few NFT projects with legitimate real-world utility.

IMPT is aiming to help fight the climate crisis by allowing its users to more easily offset their carbon footprints by collecting and trading carbon credits.

Carbon credits are a permit that allows its holder to emit a certain amount of greenhouse gas in exchange for funding eco projects, with one credit equal to one ton of carbon dioxide.

IMPT is also building a protocol in an area that is set for exponential growth in the next decade, making it one of the best long-term crypto projects to invest in.

Investors certainly agree with our assessment, with the project’s token presale drawing huge interest and funding since launch.

Stage 1 of the presale sold $11 million of tokens in just three weeks, moving into stage 2 four weeks ahead of schedule.

IMPT will make carbon credits into NFTs that can be bought and sold on an open marketplace, or held as a long-term investment.

While the voluntary carbon market is currently only worth around $2 billion annually, Bloomberg estimates it could grow to $100 billion by 2030.

As well as being tradeable, carbon credit NFT holders can also choose to ‘retire’ their credits, permanently taking them off the market and receiving a different unique – and tradeable – NFT in return.

Furthermore, IMPT will utilize blockchain technology to reduce fraud in the carbon credit market – by hosting them on an immutable and transparent ledger on-chain, credits can be fully tracked and are less open to abuse.

IMPT will also allow its users to earn carbon credits while shopping, with retailers offering a percentage of a sale back to shoppers in IMPT tokens.

The tokens can then be converted to carbon credits, with shoppers also making greener choices by spending with retailers that offer a higher return of tokens.

More than 10,000 retailers have already partnered with IMPT, including Microsoft, LEGO, and others.

IMPT, which has a doxxed team and a fully audited smart contract, is currently in stage 2 of its 3-stage presale, with tokens on sale for $0.023 each.

The final stage will see a rise in price, to $0.028, a 55% increase on the stage 1 price.

More information can be found in the IMPT Telegram or the project whitepaper.

Calvaria is our next pick for the best NFTs to buy with the project developing unique utility in a bid to attract casual and traditional gamers away from Web2 and onto the blockchain.

The project has just launched its token presale and has already raised more than $1.5 million with investors excited by the potential of the project to drive mass adoption.

Calvaria’s flagship game is Duels of Eternity, a card-based battle strategy game where players stack their decks and use skill, knowledge, and assets such as upgrades and power-ups to beat their opponent and win rewards.

Calvaria cards will be completely ownable as NFTs and tradeable on a marketplace.

However, while a number of games operate on similar features, Calvaria has a number of unique properties that will see it stand out above its rivals.

The play-to-earn (P2E) game will also be available on mobile app stores and, unlike many other battle-card games, comes in full 3D.

There is also a single-player story mode where players can earn NFT cards and upgrades usable in other modes.

The main feature, however, is that Calvaria has developed a free-to-play (F2P) version for players to experience the full game without having to pay anything or need any specialist knowledge.

The project’s developers have identified the two biggest obstacles of mass adoption of blockchain games to be prohibitive cost and lack of technical knowledge.

Duels of Eternity’s F2P version will help solve those issues by enticing players to the P2E game through the game itself and by having a visible tracker showing how much a player could have earned in that version.

There will also be gamified quests to teach players about blockchain technology while rewarding them.

Calvaria’s token presale is currently in stage 4 of 10, with RIA tokens on sale for $0.025 each – in the final stage, tokens will have increased by 120% to $0.055.

For the latest news and more information on the project, read through the whitepaper or join the Calvaria Telegram.

While some new NFT projects lack in the way of utility, Tamadoge (TAMA) is a meme coin and NFT-based play-to-earn (P2E) game that is packed with both utility and potential.

Although the project’s presale was scheduled to last until Q4 2022, the entire token allocation sold out early due to investor demand, raising $19m and cementing its status as one of the best crypto presales of the year.

Tamadoge utilizes NFT technology for almost every aspect of its upcoming P2E game. This has enabled the team to ensure that in-game assets can be easily bought, sold, and traded, helping to create a robust in-game economy

At the center of the Tamadoge ecosystem is a unique and expansive metaverse world named the ‘Tamaverse’. Within this virtual world, players are free to explore and interact with each other while caring for and raising ‘Tamadoge pets’, which are structured as NFTs. Later down the line, the Tamaverse will support virtual reality headsets and become available on mobile devices.

As the Tamadoge pets take the form of an NFT, each is unique, tradable, and upgradeable. To level up a Tamadoge pet, a player can provide it with items from the Tamadoge store, including cosmetics, food, and toys. Each time a pet ranks up, its owner receives Dogepoints, improving their leaderboard ranking and entitling them to a larger share of the rewards pool.

Due to the incredible reception the presale received and the pump after listing, Tamadoge’s team opted to release Tamadoge NFTs early.

A total of 21,100 are now available, with the allocation divided into three classes – Common, Rare, and Ultra-Rare.

The higher the class that an NFT is in, the better its attributes – which naturally leads to an increased chance of winning PVP battles for the holder. As such, Tamadoge is the best NFT game crypto enthusiasts can play in 2022.

The 100 Ultra-Rare NFTs have boosted stats and a 90% increased chance of moving to the top of the global leaderboard when the game is released.

Due to their high strength, only 100 of these NFTs will be released. Thus, investors who are able to acquire one of the exclusive Ultra-Rare NFTs will give themselves the best chance of in-game success and rewards generation.

They raised more than 250ETH at auction and became the top trending collection on NFT marketplace OpenSea

The collection currently has a floor price of around 4ETH, with only six NFTs listed for less than 80ETH.

Tamadoge has already become one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency projects out there, bolstered by the token’s recent listing on OKX. This listing led the TAMA price to soar by nearly 2,000% from the presale price.

Tamadoge’s team hasn’t stopped there, with more listings on the horizon as well as an arcade-style mini-game called Enter the Tamaverse.

Those looking to keep tabs on this exciting project can do so by joining the Tamadoge Telegram group.

There aren’t many NFT projects out there that are like The Uncharted . On top of being an NFT collection with a striking theme and setting, it is also a project strongly focused on finance. The team has described the project as one that is focused on bridging the gap between traditional finance and Web3. The NFT collection is expected to launch in Q1 2023.

The Uncharted is more of a financial project than a typical NFT collection when you look at it. That’s not to say that there aren’t benefits to holding the NFT – in fact, it’s key because that’s where all the benefits lie. The real benefit comes in the long-term profit potential as the project’s High-Frequency Trading fund grows.

There are a total of 21,000 NFTs up for sale, with holders being privy to a range of financial benefits. First and foremost, 100% of the sales revenue is placed in the XETA Capital Fund (XCF) High-Frequency Trading fund. This fund will distribute a percentage of its profit every quarter to all NFT holders via an airdrop. Past performance indicates that the monthly payable returns are about 20%.

There is a 36-month period for investment, compounding, and distribution of profits. However, users are not locked in and can sell their NFTs anytime in between on OpenSea.

All that said, there are still the qualities associated with an NFT project that a collector might come to expect. The project will begin its first chapter, The Southern Ring Nebula soon, and chapters two to four are already under development.

The team behind The Uncharted has been doxxed and they have decades of experience in the financial world. The project is also collaborating with Xeta Capital, another successful DeFi venture.

The Silks ecosystem provides the best NFT with real-world derivatives for P2E gaming. Silks is a fantasy sports project that mirrors the real world of thoroughbred horse racing. The blockchain project has a metaverse that allows users to own, trade, train, and earn rewards from real-world thoroughbred racing horses.

The Silks Horses are derivatives of real-life racehorses, and the P2E rewards are based on actual events. You are rewarded in the Silks metaverse if you own the NFT horse that wins in real-world races.

The project was created by a team with an immense wealth of experience in the horse racing industry. Troy Levy founded the project. He is the owner of Circle 8 Farms and the CEO of Tropical Racing, a company that specializes in sourcing winning thoroughbred racehorses for clients. These companies have strategic partnerships with Silks to bring the P2E metaverse ecosystem to life.

First, you must own one of the Silks Avatars to participate in the Game of Silks. The Silks Avatars are your digital identity in the Silks metaverse, allowing you to participate and collect rewards. They also provide you with a lifetime mint pass for the annual Yearling Sale – the event that will enable you to mint Silks Horses NFTs.

In total, the Silks Avatars collection consists of 10,000 NFTs. The first 5,000 NFTs were sold in April 2022 and quickly bought by top-tier investment firms and prominent NFT collectors. Even wallets that own Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs bought some Silks Avatars. As a result, the Silks Avatars became a top 10 best-selling Sports NFT on OpenSea and was added to the prestigious Nansen.ai Gaming 50 Index.

The final 5,000 Silks Avatars are still up for sale, but the collection is 65% sold out. You can currently buy them for 0.25 ETH, and once the entire collection is sold, your only option to buy will be on secondary markets at higher prices.

Overall, Silks is ready to bring thoroughbred horse racing to the blockchain. This sport produces $11 billion annually and always performs remarkably well in any market condition – including recessions. As a result, we expect the entire Silks ecosystem to flourish once they launch in early 2023.

Cocky is an exclusive lifestyle club that provides all holders of its Cocky Can NFT collection access to world-class music events in prestigious locations. The Parasol Group created the project on a mission to change the definition of utility in the cryptocurrency space by providing real-world experiences to holders.

The NFT collection consists of 10,000 Cocky Cans, with 51 different skin variations and a tier-based colored lid system (silver, gold, or black) representing the benefits holders receive. The different tiers unlock a range of benefits, including

One lucky person will get a Cocky Black Can, which provides VIP benefits at Cocky events. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, the black Can holders will receive flights, luxury accommodations, meet and greets with the artists, and all-access passes.

The Cocky Can NFT collection is expected to drop in Q4 2022.

One great feature of the Cocky NFTs is their ability to mutate. These Mutations appear as stamps on the background of the NFT each time the holder interacts with the ecosystem, allowing them to write a story about their journey through Cocky.

All the music events revolve around electronic dance music, and Cocky intends to hold at least two in-person shows yearly, with regular live streams. The events will take place in prestigious locations across the globe, meaning you finally won’t be dancing in a muddy field. Instead, each event will focus on the location’s landscape, culture, and history.

As the events are in unconventional locations, the ticket volume will be limited depending on the venue’s capacity. Therefore, Cocky NFT holders must quickly register their interest in attending the events. If a holder receives a ticket and cannot attend, they can sell their ticket on the custom-built secondary marketplace to other NFT holders.

Battle Infinity (IBAT) is a brand new fantasy sports, P2E, and DeFi platform that utilizes NFTs and blockchain technology in order to create a bustling ecosystem filled with potential.

During the Battle Infinity presale, the project raised over 16,500 in just 25 days. This was a huge achievement for the team and highlighted just how much demand there was for a high-quality NFT-based fantasy sports platform. When IBAT was listed on PancakeSwap, demand surged causing over a 300% increase in the price of the token. With stats like this, IBAT could be the year’s best altcoin.

While IBAT does boast a tax on transactions, it’s completely adjustable in order to facilitate exchange listings. This is excellent for the token, as it will make it much easier for the project to get listed on high-profile platforms like Binance.

The IBAT ecosystem contains a wide variety of features. Therefore, to make it easy to navigate, it’s broken into six platforms, a fantasy sports league, a collection of P2E games, an NFT marketplace, a decentralized exchange, a Metaverse arena, and a staking platform.



In order to participate in the fantasy sports league (IBAT Premier League), a player will need to buy an NFT pass. For the fantasy sports league, this pass will provide the holder with a budget that can be used to build a virtual team in order to earn real prizes.

Overall, Battle Infinity is likely the best NFT crypto on the market and with the release of the IBAT NFT marketplace, it could soon also become the best place to buy NFTs. Check out Battle Infinity and join the IBAT Telegram group to hear about the latest updates before anyone else.

Lucky Block (LBLOCK) is an online competition platform that hosts frequent prize draws and the best NFT giveaways with jackpots ranging from World Cup tickets to $1 million in Bitcoin. The project has made use of NFTs and blockchain technology in order to streamline the platform and provide efficient rewards distribution.

Each competition on the Lucky Block platform can be entered using an NFT in the style of an entry ticket featuring a unique design and identifying number. In order to provide options for users of every budget, the cost and the total number of each NFT differs based on the potential jackpot.

In addition to the standard prize draws, Lucky Block also hosts regular Platinum Competitions for holders of the Platinum Rollers Club (PRC) NFT collection. Each PRC NFT can be purchased from NFT Launchpad and provides the holder entry to every new Platinum competition. With prizes for this exclusive competition including a real-life Lamborghini, it’s certainly worth checking out.

On top of the potential to win huge prizes, every Lucky Block NFT also provides the holder with long-term value in the form of a daily share of the rewards pool. This ensures that everyone’s a winner and nobody gets left out.

The project recently transitioned to the ERC standard in order to launch a campaign of CEX listings. Currently, the project has been listed on LBank, MEXC, and Gate.io. With more listings planned, the LBLOCK token is likely to experience a surge in demand boosting its price and making it one of the best new cryptocurrency projects to invest in right now.

The Lucky Block team working tirelessly to make the project as good as possible and has also announced a 1% monthly burn of the token supply that will see the coin become more scarce and should increase value.

It’s well worth taking a look at for any investor trying to find the best NFT to buy.

MetaBlaze is in the final stages of its token presale while its MetaGoblins NFT sale is also due to start this week.

The project is unique because it’s the first P2E game that will reward gamers with other tokens – not its native MBLZ.

Usually, P2E games distribute rewards in their native tokens but they can be less attractive to players given the volatility and shelf life of new coins.

MetaBlaze is developing the first revolving rewards pool that will see users receive Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB for their efforts – making it much more appealing for casual gamers who want to stack those established coins.

That doesn’t mean MBLZ has no value, however, with the token acting as a crucial in-game currency for the two MetaBlaze games currently in development. The presale is less than $600,000 away from its hard cap of $4 million, while the token also has a robust burn mechanism that will eventually see 48% of its total supply cut.

The flagship game is a narrative-driven RPG that sees players explore and conquer the Galaxia Blue universe, with finer details to come in the following weeks.

MetaMinez, which is close to being completed, is a strategic, time-bound mini-game that sees players stake MBLZ for mining rigs, with Total Mining Power then Calculated.

After a set amount of time, the player with the highest Total Mining Power wins and is rewarded in crypto. The MetaGoblins NFTs, set to go on sale on October 15, also have a crucial role in both games.

Read through the MetaBlaze Whitepaper for a full breakdown of the project – potential investors can also join the Telegram group for the latest news.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection is arguably the most famous series of NFTs on the planet. Since its release, the project has catapulted to the forefront of the NFT market with crypto enthusiasts and celebrities alike clamoring to get their hands on a project many consider to be the best NFT to buy.

The collection was created by Yuga Labs and has since given rise to a host of affiliated collections like Mutant Ape Yacht Club, some of which were given away to BAYC holders. Each NFT provides the holder access to a ton of members-only benefits including access to a collaborative graffiti board and exclusive access to new Yuga Labs projects.

With the Bored Ape Yacht Club originally costing just 0.08 ETH to mint and now trading for around 74 ETH ($130,000), it has undeniably been one of the best NFTs to flip for early investors.

The project also launched ApeCoin (APE), which has been an extremely volatile crypto but has drawn huge interest and demand in the space.

While the general appetite has dropped off slightly as a result of the crypto market’s decline, the project still enjoys a massive amount of celebrity endorsement, meaning it could well be the best NFT to buy right now.

The Otherdeed collection represents parcels of land in the upcoming Otherside Metaverse world, co-developed by Yuga Labs. There are currently a total of 100,000 Otherdeed NFTs with another 100,000 expected to be released in the future and given to those actively improving the Otherside ecosystem.

As each NFT represents a plot of land, anyone that holds an Otherdeed NFT will be able to create buildings, experiences, and games on the land, similar to The Sandbox or Decentraland. Owners of any Bored Ape Yacht Club or Mutant Ape NFTs will receive a free Otherdeed NFT and with the floor price currently hovering just below 2 ETH, this is quite a sizable reward.

It seems that anything Yuga Labs touches turns to gold, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Otherdeed soon counted among the best NFT tokens.

Moonbirds is a collection of 10,000 new NFTs designed in the style of profile pictures. Each features unique artwork based on owls and boasts a variety of special characteristics, each with its own rarity. The collection was created by PROOF and is expected to have a multitude of users within the Web3 developers upcoming projects.

In addition to acting as a stylish profile picture, each Moonbirds NFT can be staked (or nested as they call it) in order to earn rewards. When a Moonbird is staked for longer periods, it will improve its nest, and allow the holder to achieve new tiers. Furthermore, Moonbird holders are granted entry into an exclusive private membership club with like-minded investors.

With the Moonbirds team boasting a strong plan for the project’s future and incenting long-term holding, the collection could be one of the best NFTs to invest in, as well as one of the overall best future cryptocurrency projects currently available.

The 8liens collection of 10,000 unique NFTs has been experiencing a huge amount of demand recently and seems to be gearing up to become one of the best cheap NFTs, with a floor price of just 0.08 ETH.

As a newly released collection, if 8liens can continue on its current trajectory, it’ll likely give even the best NFT for 2022 a run for its money. The 10,000 8liens NFTs are split into six different sub-species each featuring a unique style. Adding even more uniqueness, each 8lien comes with its own traits including heads, eyes, bodies, and clan.

Despite 8liens being purely created as NFT art, the project has been attracting a lot of attention recently with many investors drawing parallels between the project and CryptoPunks. If 8liens can enjoy even a fraction of the success enjoyed by CryptoPunks, it could be the best NFT to buy right now.

The Pudgy Penguins collection consists of 8,888 NFTs that are, as the name would imply, based on penguins. With Pudgy Penguins achieving a total volume of more than 60,000 ETH (over $100,000,000) and boasting a floor price of just 3 ETH, many investors are speculating that the collection could be the best NFT to buy right now.

The Pudgy Penguins team aims to make the collection a beacon of positivity within the NFT industry. This is a noble ambition and will likely do wonders when it comes to helping the collection build a strong and loyal community. Holders of the collection will be able to claim a free Lil Pudgys NFT and will receive exclusive access to holder-only events, experiences, and competitions.

While it’s still early days for Pudgy Penguins, the project has been attracting a lot of attention, meaning it could end up being one of the best NFT projects of the year in terms of growth.

DeGods is a collection of 10,000 NFTs created on the Solana blockchain. In addition to acting as high-quality, unique tokenized art, every DeGod holder can join a community of like-minded investors, developers, and thought leaders. With many members of this community holding important roles in the industry, this is an invaluable asset.

On top of providing access to a community filled with key players in the crypto industry, DeGods allows its holders to stake their NFTs in order to earn $DUST. The token is used to purchase upgrades as well as access to events, products, and merch. While the token suffered due to the collapse of the crypto market, it has shown strength recently with many believing it could be one of the best cryptos to buy.

The collection has been garnering a lot of attention recently, in part thanks to DeGods rewarding purchasers with a random amount of DUST as an added thank you. The collection has almost 1 million SOL in volume, making it one of the best NFT projects currently available.

While many NFTs feature boring artwork or try to copy popular collections, Doodles is packed with originality and cool NFT artwork. The collection’s art was created by well-known designer Burnt Toast and features a gorgeous pastel color palette.

The Doodles collection takes a community-first approach to NFTs, acting similar to a decentralized autonomous organization. Every Doodle holder is able to vote on what the Doodle Treasury Fund gets spent on and which experiences get funded. Furthermore, Doodles will distribute Space Doodles NFTs to Doodles holders in order to reward its supporters.

The collection is regarded as being one of the best NFTs to flip and with it boasting nearly 150,000 ETH in volume and a floor price of 7.35 ETH. it’s easy to see why the project has been in such high demand, with Space Doodles selling for even more than the regular collection.

Below, we’ll share a few tips that can be used to find great NFT projects primed for investment. On top of finding investable NFTs, it’s crucial that an investor arms themselves with the best wallet for NFTs. There are a ton of options out there, but overall, MetaMask takes the cake as the best wallet for NFTs.

Social Media is a phenomenal tool to find the best NFTs to invest in. Almost every project worth investing in will be on social media as it helps the brand to engage with its fans. When using platforms like Twitter to find good NFTs, it’s worth looking at the comments and shares rather than likes and followers as these statistics can be easily skewed by bots.

While it might seem counter-intuitive, taking a look at popular NFT collections can be a great way to find new NFTs with potential. Sometimes, a project will release a new NFT collection within the same ecosystem. This helps the project capitalize on existing brand recognition and as such, is worth looking out for.

The best place to buy NFTs is also one of the best places to determine which collections will perform well. In order to buy and sell NFTs, one of the best NFT apps like OpenSea is required. Because of this, NFT marketplaces are a great way to see how collections are experiencing the most demand with phenomenal accuracy.

There is a myriad of platforms that exist solely to promote upcoming NFT collections. Generally, these platforms feature collections that are yet to mint, making them an excellent source to find the best cheap NFTs. However, some projects do pay to be promoted on these platforms, so it’s always worth checking out the collection’s website and whitepaper to ensure it is legitimate.

Almost every prominent NFT collection will feature traits or characteristics with various rarities. By taking a look at the characteristics a specific NFT has, it’s possible to gauge whether it’s undervalued compared to similar NFTs within the same collection. With many NFT holders neglecting to check these statistics before selling, this can be a great way to find the best NFT to buy for immediate profit.

A common theme in the world of NFTs is a distinct focus on community. As such, taking a look at a collection’s various communities (Telegram, Discord, social media) can be a great indicator of how investors are feeling about a project. With buyer sentiment being one of the main driving forces behind the value of an NFT of collection, this is not something to overlook.

While hype is a large factor in determining which collection will contain the best NFT to buy, taking a look at utility is equally, if not more important. By understanding how a project generates value for its investors, it’s possible to work out if it will still have value if things turn sour. In general, as look as an NFT boasts useful features, it will likely perform well regardless of the market. With many investors and climate activists asking ‘are NFTs bad for the environment?‘ some new NFT utility projects have started to discover new ways to combat the climate crisis in 2022.

In order to ensure that nobody has any difficulty, we’ve outlined exactly how to buy RobotEra, one of the best NFT cryptos.

As RobotEra is an ERC token, an investor must first acquire either ETH or USDT to participate in the presale. This can be attained from a regulated broker like eToro in just a few minutes.

If an investor decides to go with eToro to purchase ETH, after creating an account they will need to deposit. Thankfully, eToro makes this process easy and supports a range of payment methods including wire transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets (PayPal, Skrill, etc). After depositing, search for ‘ETH’, press ‘Trade’, and confirm the purchase.

Once the ETH has been purchased, a crypto wallet is needed to store it. MetaMask and Trust Wallet are both free and user-friendly. Then, make sure it’s set to the Ethereum network, move the ETH to the eToro Money Wallet, and then withdraw to your wallet of choice.

After completing the aforementioned steps, we’re ready to purchase some TARO, simply head over to the RobotEra website, connect a crypto wallet, and then press ‘Buy TARO’ to open the purchase menu, insert the desired quantity of tokens (1000 TARO minimum) and complete the purchase. After the TARO presale 10% of tokens will unlock, followed by a further 10% monthly.

During this article, we’ve done the analysis and reviewed 17 of the best NFTs to buy, as well as explained how to find and what makes an investable NFT.

However, only one project can be crowned the best NFT to buy this year – RobotEra is our top pick given its plethora of different opportunities for players to earn money through the creation of P2E games and by mining for resources. The project is still in the first stage of its presale, meaning it’s the perfect time to stock up on TARO.

What is the most in-demand NFT?

According to statistics available from OpenSea, the Bored Ape Yacht Club has experienced the most demand over the past 30 days followed closely by Otherdeed. However, once RobotEra NFTs hit the open market we could see the projects make huge gains.

What is the best NFT to Invest in?

Out of all the projects we’ve taken a look at, RobotEra is the best NFT to invest in, followed closely by IMPT, Calvaria, Tamadoge, and Silks, with all expected to grow in the coming months.

What kind of NFTs sell best?

While pixel art-based collections have previously proven to be a favorite among investors, the focus now seems to be on utility-centric projects like RobotEra and IMPT, as they provide investors with far more long-term value.

How do I find good NFTs to buy?

There is a multitude of ways to find the best NFTs to buy, but some of the easiest and most effective include browsing through NFT marketplaces to find trending collections, looking on social media to determine which collections people are buying, thoroughly reviewing the utility offered by a particular collection before buying.

