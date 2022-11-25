New movies to stream from home this week. – The Washington Post

Sign in

The documentary “God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty” begins with Giancarlo Granda sitting down to tell his story directly to the camera: a lurid tale of how, in 2012, the self-described “horny 20-year-old” pool attendant at Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau hotel met Jerry Falwell Jr. — then president of Liberty University — and his wife, Becki, beginning a years-long affair with Becki in which he would have sex with her while Jerry watched. The tale, narrated alternately by Granda and Mark Ebner, author of “Off the Deep End: Jerry and Becki Falwell and the Collapse of an Evangelical Dynasty,” gets more icky still: Eventually, Granda says, Granda and Falwell would take turns. “When I think about it,” Granda says, “I cringe.” You may, too, and not just at Ebner, who can hardly open his mouth without dropping an f-bomb. Gradually, the saga grows to involve a $4.5 million investment in Miami real estate with some shady partners and a meeting with — wait for it — Donald Trump. This is when the film by Billy Corben (director of the Netflix docuseries “Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami”) starts to get a lot more interesting, attempting to connect the dots between the sex scandal and the political “king-making” of the Falwell family, which includes Junior’s father, the late televangelist and Moral Majority founder Jerry Falwell Sr. Eventually, Corben attempts to draw a line between the Fontainebleau and the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court and the rise of white nationalism. It may be a stretch, but the connection is strengthened by the sober commentary and context provided by the University of Pennsylvania’s Anthea Butler, an authority on history, race, politics, evangelicalism, gender and sexuality, media, and popular culture. “God Forbid” could use a lot more of her and a little less of Ebner’s potty mouth. TV-MA. Available on Hulu. 109 minutes.

The Falwells, the pool attendant and the double life that brought them all down

Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry star in “Causeway,” a drama about a veteran of the war in Afghanistan (Lawrence), who finds solace in a friendship with a traumatized auto mechanic (Henry) after returning home with a brain injury. Variety says the downbeat film belongs to a familiar genre: “the slow-burn nonverbal indie gloomfest.” R. Available on Apple TV Plus. Contains some strong language, sexual references and drug use. 92 minutes.

Based on Philip Beard’s 2004 young-adult novel, “Dear Zoe” stars Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”) as a teenager struggling with the emotional fallout of the hit-and-run death of her younger half sister. Collider says the film, which also stars Jessica Capshaw, Justin Bartha and Theo Rossi, “has its heart in the right place, but its reliance on creating one too many schmaltzy moments for the characters and trying to be too many things at once hold it back from being anything noteworthy.” R. Available on demand. Contains some teen marijuana use. 94 minutes.

Sophia Bush stars in the sci-fi film “Deborah,” about a group of young friends who are spending the weekend in a house equipped with an AI device that allows them to manipulate time in small increments. TV-MA. Available on demand. 86 minutes.

Millie Bobby Brown reprises the title role in “Enola Holmes 2,” a sequel to the 2020 film about the kid sister of Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). PG-13. Available on Netflix. Contains some violence and bloody images. 130 minutes.

From the director of “Fantastic Fungi,” the documentary “Gratitude Revealed” features interviews with Norman Lear, Deepak Chopra, Jack Kornfield and others examining the ways in which the practice of gratitude can lead to a more meaningful life. Unrated. Available on demand. 82 minutes.

In the mystery thriller “The Minute You Wake Up Dead,” Morgan Freeman plays a Southern sheriff investigating a murder in the wake of investment losses — blamed on a shady stockbroker (Cole Hauser) — and an insurance scam involving the stockbroker’s girlfriend (Jaimie Alexander). R. Available on demand. Contains some violence and language. 90 minutes.

In the thriller “On the Line,” Mel Gibson plays the host of an overnight call-in radio show who learns — while on the air — that his family has been kidnapped by someone who is threatening to kill them and blow up the station. R. Available on demand. Contains coarse language throughout and some violence. 104 minutes.

Daniel Radcliffe stars in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” playing a heavily fictionalized, tongue-in-cheek version of the man who made a career out of singing his own parodies of popular songs. Variety calls it a “winningly daffy-droll postmodern satirical biopic.” TV-14. Available on Roku. 108 minutes.

