Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Rent A Sea-Facing Apartment In Mumbai For Rs. 2.76 Lakhs Per Month – BollywoodShaadis.com

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Rent A Sea-Facing Apartment In Mumbai For...

By Monisha G Kumar Last Updated: Nov 23, 2022 | 12:32:54 IST



The power couple of B-town and the cricket world, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never miss a chance to awestruck their fans with their camaraderie. They had first met each other while shooting for a commercial and had fallen in love. After dating each other for quite some time, in the year 2017, the duo tied the knot. In February 2021, the doting couple got promoted to parents and welcomed their baby girl, Vamika.

advertisement var adpushup = adpushup || {};

adpushup.que = adpushup.que || [];

window.adArr.push(function() {

adpushup.que.push(function() {adpushup.triggerAd(“b203002d-ffc3-4774-8600-c0e88ddd6284”); });

});

advertisement

Apart from their personal life, Virat and Anushka often hit the headlines for their professional achievements and luxurious purchases. The couple possesses some of the most luxurious properties. From two palatial homes, one in Mumbai and the other one in Gurgaon, to some other swanky properties, Virat and Anushka believe in living life king-size.



Also Read: Rajeev Sen Asks Charu Asopa’s Fans To Give Her All The Sympathy, Says, ‘I Let Her Feel Happy’

advertisement var adpushup = adpushup || {};

adpushup.que = adpushup.que || [];

window.adArr.push(function() {

adpushup.que.push(function() {adpushup.triggerAd(“82f03141-3358-4d3a-bca3-bc2c0a7d0851”); });

});

advertisement var adpushup = adpushup || {};

adpushup.que = adpushup.que || [];

window.adArr.push(function() {

adpushup.que.push(function() {adpushup.triggerAd(“e6a906c9-9693-4564-8a24-04b069822269”); });

});

advertisement

advertisement



window.unibots = window.unibots || { cmd: [] };

unibots.cmd.push(()=>{ unibotsPlayer(“bollywoodshaadis”); });

Now, as per the latest reports, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma rented an apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Located on the fourth floor of the High Tide building, the apartment is owned by former cricketer, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, who is also a descendant of the royal Vadodara family in Gujarat. The sea-facing apartment comes with two underground parking and it is reported that Virat had paid Rs. 7.50 lakhs for the flat. The couple has rented this property for Rs. 2.76 lakhs per month.

advertisement var adpushup = adpushup || {};

adpushup.que = adpushup.que || [];

window.adArr.push(function() {

adpushup.que.push(function() {adpushup.triggerAd(“f9e8c2a7-bd97-4e5b-9b60-1cc5142f4a3c”); });

});

advertisement



advertisement var adpushup = window.adpushup = window.adpushup || {que:[]};

window.adArr.push(function() {

adpushup.que.push(function() {adpushup.triggerAd(“3dbfc905-9b74-4395-9b82-879800f136e5”); });

});

advertisement

A few days back, it was reported that Virat and Anushka had purchased a villa at Avas Living in Alibaug. Keeping his taste in mind, Avas Living created a space with the beauty of the coastal region with the luxury of California in neutral colour tones along with soft furnishing. The overall design of the house gives a Zen vibe.

advertisement var adpushup = adpushup || {};

adpushup.que = adpushup.que || [];

window.adArr.push(function() {

adpushup.que.push(function() {adpushup.triggerAd(“1ad199e3-21f9-4e7f-b211-127d1b748e84”); });

});

advertisement

Recommended Read: Priyanka Chopra Shares A Cutesy Glimpse Of Daughter, Malti’s Face, Sends Her Fans Into A Meltdown

advertisement. var adpushup = window.adpushup = window.adpushup || {que:[]};

window.adArr.push(function() {

adpushup.que.push(function() {adpushup.triggerAd(“d067c2dd-8105-4702-a7b8-ff9e98841874”); });

});

advertisement.



Apart from swanky properties, Virat Kohli also owns a chain of restro-bar, ‘One8 Commune’. It was reported earlier that the cricketer had leased out a portion of the legendary late singer, Kishore Kumar’s bungalow, ‘Gouri Kunj’ in Juhu, Mumbai, to open his next restaurant. Amid the reports about Virat starting a new outlet of his restaurant business, the Instagram bio of ‘One8 Commune’, was changed. The new bio could be read as:

advertisement var adpushup = adpushup || {};

adpushup.que = adpushup.que || [];

window.adArr.push(function() {

adpushup.que.push(function() {adpushup.triggerAd(“125d6ef7-55d2-4756-b210-d35334fe104f”); });

});

advertisement var adpushup = adpushup || {};

adpushup.que = adpushup.que || [];

window.adArr.push(function() {

adpushup.que.push(function() {adpushup.triggerAd(“1dc9dabb-a5f9-4ae1-9247-1e4fce8eb95c”); });

});

“Juhu, Mumbai #ComingSoon.”

advertisement

advertisement

“Juhu, Mumbai #ComingSoon.”





ADVT. var adpushup = window.adpushup = window.adpushup || {que:[]};

window.adArr.push(function() {

adpushup.que.push(function() {adpushup.triggerAd(“d9db267e-3710-4b9f-b17e-05dd5fe46e39”); });

});

ADVT.

In an interview with Danish Sait’s Mr Nags character, Virat expressed the meaning of freedom. The ace cricketer had poured his heart out with an adorable drawing and had shared the thought behind it. In the picture, Virat had drawn a home in the mountains with his wife, Anushka and their daughter, Vamika. Talking about the same, the cricketer had said:

“That’s us.. three of us. That’s a house somewhere in the hills, a stream flowing, yeah.”

“That’s us.. three of us. That’s a house somewhere in the hills, a stream flowing, yeah.”



advertisement var adpushup = adpushup || {};

adpushup.que = adpushup.que || [];

window.adArr.push(function() {

adpushup.que.push(function() {adpushup.triggerAd(“125d6ef7-55d2-4756-b210-d35334fe104f”); });

});

advertisement

Well, Virat and Anushka are the perfect examples of living life king-size!

advertisement var adpushup = window.adpushup = window.adpushup || {que:[]};

window.adArr.push(function() {

adpushup.que.push(function() {adpushup.triggerAd(“33a4f38b-00dc-46b7-9a4f-51c1259c3d4e”); });

});

advertisement

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Is Concerned About Raising Her Daughter In The Public Eye, Says, ‘I Don’t Want Intrusion’

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get App

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android or IOS (Apple)

advertisement

source