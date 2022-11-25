Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 25: Bitcoin falls, Ethereum flatlines as crypto market volume… – Moneycontrol

My Account
Follow us on:
Powered By
Find & Invest in bonds issued by top corporates, PSU Banks, NBFCs, and much more. Invest as low as 10,000 and earn better returns than FD
Invest Now
Find safe & high-yielding bonds for your buck. Discover the right bonds meeting your investment amount & investment horizon
Invest Now
Powered By
Diversify your portfolio by investing in Global brands.
Invest Now
Pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest
in with a single click. Developed by hedge funds, global
asset management companies, experienced wealth
management firms and portfolio managers.
Invest Now
AMBAREESH BALIGA
Fundamental, Stock Ideas, Multibaggers & Insights
Subscribe
CK NARAYAN
Stock & Index F&O Trading Calls & Market Analysis
Subscribe
SUDARSHAN SUKHANI
Technical Call, Trading Calls & Insights
Subscribe
T GNANASEKAR
Commodity Trading Calls & Market Analysis
Subscribe
MECKLAI FINANCIALS
Currency Derivatives Trading Calls & Insights
Subscribe
SHUBHAM AGARWAL
Options Trading Advice and Market Analysis
Subscribe
MARKET SMITH INDIA
Model portfolios, Investment Ideas, Guru Screens and Much More
Subscribe
TraderSmith
Proprietary system driven Rule Based Trading calls
Subscribe
Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas
Subscribe
Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas
Explore
STOCK REPORTS BY THOMSON REUTERS
Details stock report and investment recommendation
Subscribe
POWER YOUR TRADE
Technical and Commodity Calls
Subscribe
INVESTMENT WATCH
Set price, volume and news alerts
Subscribe
STOCKAXIS EMERGING MARKET LEADERS
15-20 High Growth Stocks primed for price jumps
Subscribe
Major cryptocurrencies were trading mixed early on November 25 as the global crypto market cap decreased 1.06 percent to $828.27 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 47.87 percent to $48.87 billion over the last 24 hours.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.21 billion, which is 6.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $44.98 billion, which is 93.96 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.23 lakh, with a dominance of 38.30 percent, a decrease of 0.01 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
In other news, the founder and CEO of Binance stated that the company’s crypto rescue fund would begin with $1 billion to distribute as it assumes the position of the sector’s white knight. Changpeng “CZ” Zhao stated in a Bloomberg interview that the fund will have a “loose” structure, be publicly accessible on the blockchain, and allow for contributions from other market participants. He stated that additional information would be provided in a blog post on the Binance platform and that the fund would begin operations as soon as feasible. The team will next determine how far the $1 billion can go before perhaps adding further money, according to CZ. Continue reading.
Also Read | Warren Buffett’s Berkshire warns about crypto website using its name
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 25: Bitcoin falls, Ethereum flatlines as crypto market volume… – Moneycontrol
My Account