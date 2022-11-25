Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 25: Bitcoin falls, Ethereum flatlines as crypto market volume… – Moneycontrol

My Account

Major cryptocurrencies were trading mixed early on November 25 as the global crypto market cap decreased 1.06 percent to $828.27 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 47.87 percent to $48.87 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.21 billion, which is 6.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $44.98 billion, which is 93.96 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.23 lakh, with a dominance of 38.30 percent, a decrease of 0.01 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, the founder and CEO of Binance stated that the company’s crypto rescue fund would begin with $1 billion to distribute as it assumes the position of the sector’s white knight. Changpeng “CZ” Zhao stated in a Bloomberg interview that the fund will have a “loose” structure, be publicly accessible on the blockchain, and allow for contributions from other market participants. He stated that additional information would be provided in a blog post on the Binance platform and that the fund would begin operations as soon as feasible. The team will next determine how far the $1 billion can go before perhaps adding further money, according to CZ. Continue reading.

Also Read | Warren Buffett’s Berkshire warns about crypto website using its name

