Best Celebrity Instagram Photos from Thanksgiving 2022 – Harper's BAZAAR

Our fave stars got together for some holiday feasting.
The holiday season has officially begun (though most stores started their celebratory sales early). Thanksgiving 2022 has brought our families together once again, with several celebs joining in on the festivities with massive family feasts and sweet dispatches giving thanks. Here are the best celebrity Instagram posts for Thanksgiving 2022, from Hailey and Justin Bieber, to the Obama family, to the Kardashian-Jenners.
“So thankful for you my [heart].”
“So very thankful.”
A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)
“Finally made a TikTok”
A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)
“Who’s the turkey taster in your house?”
A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)
“Thankful doesn’t even begin to cover it. Not sure what I did to deserve these 3 (and so many other wonderful parts of life) but I try to live in the gratitude every day. Wishing you and yours a celebration of love and good food today. Xo”
A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)
“I hope everyone has a wonderful day filled with love, gratitude, and a whole lot of great food. From our family to yours, have a happy Thanksgiving!”
“Grateful”
A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)
“Plot twist. Happy Thanksgiving y’all!”
A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)
“My World. My heart is full. #Thanksgiving”
“Happy Thanksgiving”
A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)
“Hope everyone had a great and safe Thanksgiving!!”
A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)
“My daughter-girl @thando_d is working away and couldn’t make Thanksgiving this year, so she sent me this beautiful song by @cecewinans titled “Goodness of God.” It was such a blessing in my life that we tried something a little different at my table and instead of saying a blessing before the food, we sang out loud. Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours”
A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)
A post shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt (@jenniferlovehewitt)
“We are getting ready. The house smells so good. The parade is on tv. It’s just our little family. The kids made a gratitude tree for the table. I miss my mom so much. I am so deeply grateful and blessed. My heart is with those hurting, in grief, in sadness, in loneliness or not where they want to be today. I am sending prayers, love, abundance and blessings to all. Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours.”
A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)
“Grateful for my family. Thank you lord for changing my life around.”
A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)
“We had an amazing Thanksgiving dinner, only one thing was missing!”
A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones)
“Happy Thanksgiving to Americans near and far. With work commitments this year we are not in turkey mode, but in serious thankful mode for the blessings of health, happiness and family. Love to you all.”
A post shared by Alicia Silverstone (@aliciasilverstone)
“Happy Thanksgiving! I hope everyone is having a meaningful holiday.”
A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele)
“The most thankful for this amazing family today. @funnygirlbwy”
A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)
“Today and every day, we have so much to be grateful for. Happy Thanksgiving to our service members and military families whose loved ones are on duty and unable to be with their families. We hope your day is filled with joy and gratitude.”
