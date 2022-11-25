Will Bitcoin hit $110K in 2023? 3 reasons to be bullish on BTC now – Cointelegraph

Bitcoin is printing significant bullish divergences with BTC price in line for a “massive bull run,” new analysis argues.

Bitcoin (BTC) may follow stocks on a “massive bull run” as the weekly chart delivers a unique sign of strength.

The latest analysis from several well-known crypto names suggests it is time to give up the bear market narrative.

Despite everyone talking about a new macro BTC price low, possibly at $12,000, new perspectives demand a rethink.

Be it thanks to macro or just good old Bitcoin price cycles, there are three new reasons to flip bullish on Bitcoin in its current state near two-year lows.

First in line is a theory involving a macro market catalyst, courtesy of macro analyst, Henrik Zeberg.

In a tweet from Nov. 24, Zeberg maintained that Bitcoin is still acting just like other risk assets — but notably, “not like gold.”

With the FTX scandal weakening the correlation between BTC and stocks, there is nonetheless no reason to abandon the idea that it will return.

For Zeberg, a rising tide lifts all boats, and a final rally throughout the risk asset field could take BTC/USD over $100,000.

“Bitcoin moves as a Risk Asset (not like Gold!). When SPX explodes higher in Blow-Off Top towards 5700 – 6000 target area – Bitcoin should reach 90k – 110k,” he wrote:

An accompanying chart appeared to put the rally beginning at the start of 2023.

Back to crypto-centric triggers and on-balance volume (OBV) is one of the indicators giving a taste of possible bullish times to come.

According to popular trader Alan Tardigrade, now is the time to pay attention as the BTC/USD weekly chart has printed 20 weeks of bullish divergence.

“This indicates the weakening of downtrend momentum,” part of accompanying Twitter comments read:

A move to the upside would correspond to Bitcoin’s behavior after the March 2020 COVID-19 cross-market crash.

OBV acts as a cumulative measure of buy and sell pressure by keeping a running tally of volume across a given time period. It is similar to cumulative volume delta, but encompasses more than simply bid and ask trades.

OBV is not the only bullish divergence making waves in Bitcoin analytics circles.

For Bitcoin trader and technical analyst Mags, a phenomenon playing out for the first time in Bitcoin’s history is the event to monitor going forward.

Again consulting the weekly chart, Mags noted that the BTC/USD relative strength index (RSI) is now printing a bullish divergence on weekly timeframes — something never seen before, not even at previous bear market lows.

“Every Bull Market Peak $BTC formed a bearish divergence on RSI followed by a bear market correction!” he explained:

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are the authors’ alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

