Mac Jones sets career-high for passing yards on Thanksgiving for Patriots – Touchdown Alabama Magazine

Despite a loss, Mac Jones had the best performance of the season for the New England Patriots.

He faced the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday for Thanksgiving and showed why the Patriots took him at No. 15 in the 2021 NFL Draft from the University of Alabama.

Jones battled an ankle injury and got benched for Bailey Zappe, but he showed off his arm strength and accuracy versus the Vikings. He recorded a career-high for passing yards (382) and totaled two touchdowns. Jones completed 71.8 percent of his passes (28-for-39), had a passer rating of 119.8, a quarterback rating of 56.3, regardless of a 33-26 victory for Minnesota.

He performed well; however, Jones is about winning.

New England is now 6-5 on the season, but it is on the outside looking in for the playoffs. Jones guided the Patriots to the postseason as a rookie and made the Pro Bowl. He led the Crimson Tide to an undefeated College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020. Jones set single-season school records for passing yards (4,500) and touchdown passes (41).

