The Apple Watch SE with cellular is nearly $100 off – Mashable

There are a lot of great smartwatches out there to choose from. Hell, there are a lot of great Apple Watches alone. So how can you narrow down which one is right for you?
One option is to follow the sales, and as of Aug. 25, that would lead you right to the 40mm Apple Watch SE with cellular connectivity, priced at a very competitive $229.99(opens in a new tab) at Amazon. Usually, this smartwatch with a $329 MSRP will hover around $300, making this price drop the biggest we’ve ever seen. For comparison’s sake, it’s nearly $10 cheaper than the 44mm SE with GPS(opens in a new tab), which is also on sale.
The SE is Apple’s budget-friendly smartwatch even at full price, and its features are more on the basic side. You won’t get the ECG or blood oxygen sensor you’ll find in most fitness trackers these days, but you will have a heart rate monitor, great battery life, your choice of color (since they’re all on sale), and most importantly, a watch that won’t break the bank.
Plus, the cellular connection allows you to go phone-free and still enjoy this watch’s full capabilities — the next step up for a cellular Apple Watch is the Series 7 at $169 more(opens in a new tab), and that’s at it’s sale price.
Basically, if you want an Apple Watch you can use fully without your phone and don’t need all the health features, this deal is hard to beat.
