Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Pro, and SE 2 latest tidbits ahead of iPhone 14 event – 9to5Mac

September 4

José Adorno

– Sep. 4th 2022 7:05 am PT

@joseadorno

In three days, Apple will announce a new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, and Apple Watch SE 2. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman shared the latest tidbits about these new watches ahead of the iPhone 14 event on Wednesday.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



While many features have been rumored over this year regarding these three watches, Gurman is bringing his latest piece of information about the Apple Watch Series 8 series. Here’s what you need to know:

For the Apple Watch Pro, Bloomberg‘s journalist has the most information. Apart from the S8 chip, body temperature sensor, and women’s health features, this high-end, rugged watch will be aimed at “heavy-duty athletes like mountain bikers, hikers, and marathon runners.”

With a “noticeably larger display,” it will feature redesigned watch faces, more fitness and health-tracking statistics, a larger battery, and the rumored low-power mode.

Gurman said this device “probably won’t appeal to all consumers, as it’s going to be bigger than most wrists.” About the retro compatibility controversy, the journalist doubled on the fact that “given the larger size, older Apple Watch bands may not look flush with the device, but the new case is designed so existing bands can still work.”

The journalist also talks about Garmin’s competitiveness and price point:

The device should appeal to people who’ve coveted the also-large Garmin offerings. Apple has been working on this new watch for a while. (…) I expect this watch to come in at least $900 to $1,000, topping the current Apple Watch Edition. For comparison, Garmin’s high-end watches cost between $1,000 and $1,500. Amazfit also competes in this category, though generally at lower prices.

Are you excited about the new Apple Watch Series 8 models? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Read more:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

The Apple Watch SE starts at $279 and includes the same form factor as the Apple Watch Series 4/5/6. It includes Apple’s S5 processor and is available in GPS and cellular models.

@joseadorno

Brazilian tech Journalist. Author at 9to5Mac. Previously at tv globo, the main TV broadcaster in Latin America.

Got tips, feedback, or questions? jose@9to5mac.com

Best Apple deals for Black Friday

Why you should avoid Apple's 'Shopping Event'

Apple planned $49 Apple Pencil for iPhone 14

Check out the latest Apple Arcade games this weekend

source