Shytoshi Kusama Shares Mysterious SHIB Post, XRP Prepares for Major Price Action, Shiba Inu Announces “Exclusive Deal” with Travala: Crypto News Digest by U.Today – U.Today

Mysterious Shiba Inu-related tweets from both the community and the project’s team continue popping up here and there. This time, it was SHIB lead dev Shytoshi Kusama to puzzle meme coin supporters: yesterday he shared a cryptic “WOOF” with his followers. Even though Kusama did not reveal the true message behind this tweet was, it seems that his intention was to encourage the SHIB community at the time of a major price rollback. The post quickly gained traction, getting more than 4,000 likes and 800 comments. Some followers used the post as an opportunity to share SHIB memes, while others used it as a chance to ask if the tweet was somehow hinting at Shibarium getting released soon.

Over the last two weeks, XRP demonstrated an impressive recovery after the FTX collapse, which undeservedly was left unnoticed by many. In the meantime, the token’s price has managed to not only grow by 7.5% but also to get out of the $0.38 zone. Holding the price at this level would open the path to $0.46-$0.5 per XRP, which means a 20% upside and a return to pre-FTX crash levels. Another positive sign worth noting is that the XRP price recovery has been more than a third of that decline, or 48%. While assessing the token’s price movement, one should not forget the fundamental triggers that affected it, such as recent developments in the Ripple-SEC case, which helped XRP spike 10% last Tuesday.

According to a recent announcement by the Shiba Inu team, the holders of this meme token can benefit from the project’s “exclusive special” from blockchain-based booking platform Travala. The service offers a free $25 travel credit to use on booking hotels, flights and activities on condition that it will be paid with SHIB. Back in December 2021, U.Today reported that Travala added support for the popular meme coin after its community managed to win its “battle” against rival canine coin Floki Inu. However, last May, the platform added support for another Shiba Inu rival, Dogecoin. Despite seeing more adoption, SHIB is down 89.48% from its record peak that was achieved last October. It is currently trading at $0.000009141.

As stated on the website of Japan’s major crypto exchange, BITPoint , it will soon add support for the Shiba Inu token , with trading starting on Nov. 30. This is not the only good news, as BITPoint will launch a themed gift campaign: millions of SHIBs will be given away to both old and new customers. Thus, 1 million SHIB will be given out to every new customer registered between now and the end of December, and 100 million SHIB will be given out for purchases over 10,000 yen during the same period. In addition to this, an extra 230 million SHIB will be distributed via Twitter and a BITPoint quiz; further information can be found in the exchange’s press release.

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.



