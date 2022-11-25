Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) November Price Prediction | Will They Outperform These Two Coins? – Analytics Insight

The article enlists the top 10 recession-proof python jobs that

As the crypto market prepares to enter November 2022, there is a lot of optimism that the pump will be bigger than in October. Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) are expected to pump more next months, but whether they will outperform Bitgert (BRISE) and Centcex (CENX) remains to be seen.

This is because Bitgert and Centcex (CENX) have previously outperformed these big players, and even looking at this year’s charts, these two coins are in the green while Ethereum and Bitcoin are still in the red. So how will these coins perform this November?



We start with Bitgert (BRISE) because, according to crypto analysts, it might be one of the most explosive crypto assets this week. There is so much that the Bitgert team is about to deliver, especially the roadmap V2 products, that will increase $BRISE adoption next month.

The Bitgert price prediction is a +3X increase in the next 30 days of November. This will be one of the biggest price growths next month. That’s why Bitgert is getting a lot of attention.



The Bitcoin price performance for the past last 7 days of October has been impressive. Bitcoin (BTC) increased 6% for the past few days to close the month above $20k. The price prediction is that Bitcoin might post a decline early next month but will pump to $23k before the end of the month. So, it will be interesting to see how Bitcoin will perform next month after this month’s surge.



The last few days have seen Ethereum post one of the best price surges in the past few months. With an 18% increase in the last 7 days of October as of writing, Ethereum managed to break the $1,600 resistance this month. The price prediction is that Ethereum (ETH) might close the month above $2,000, making it one of the biggest gainers in the market.



With the massive developments that the Centcex team is working on next month, plus the hype the coin has built, it is projected to be one of the best-performing coins this November. Centcex (CENX) had a price prediction of 200% in November. So Centcex will therefore be one of the coins to watch.

The bottom line is that all four coins have bullish price predictions, but Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) might be unable to outperform Bitgert (BRISE) and Centcex (CENX) this month.

