How to install Windows 11 – TrustedReviews

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Looking to upgrade your laptop or desktop to the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system? Here is the easiest way that you can download Windows 11 onto a laptop or desktop PC.

Windows 11 came out only last year in October, with a refreshed design and new smart menu, it’s mighty handy knowing how you can upgrade your operating system.

You can download Windows 11 for free if you already have Windows 7 or newer, and with new Widgets and a big focus on gaming, there aren’t many reasons not to upgrade. It is important to note that there may still be a few lingering kinks from the launch, so you can always hold back a few more months if you don’t want to deal with any potential issues.

So, without further ado, here is the easiest way to download Windows 11 on your laptop or PC.

Microsoft has mentioned that it will not block users with older processors from upgrading, though those users may still be prevented from downloading future Windows 11 updates.

Click on the link above to access the Microsoft website, where you can download the appropriate link.

When on the site, click the Download Now button. There are three options, with the first one being the most applicable for most people. You should also check beforehand that your laptop or PC meets the system requirements before you attempt to download the new operating system.

Once the file has been downloaded, click Accept on the pop-up screen.

Read through the terms and conditions, when you are happy, click Accept and Install.

Your file will download in three parts. Wait for it to download, you can still use your PC as normal but make sure not to restart your device while it is downloading.

You will be prompted to restart your device once the software has been installed. Restart your device and you should be met with Windows 11.

No, your laptop or PC will need to meet the system requirements to install Windows 11. You can also do a PC health check on the Microsoft website, which will tell you if your device is suitable for the upgrade.

Yes, if you are running Windows 10 on a suitable device, you may be prompted to install Windows 11 from there, which will work fine.

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Products tested and reviewed since 2003

source